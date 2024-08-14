Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Results For Q2 And First Half 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2024 on 21 August 2024 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs". The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on
The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.
A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
