Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Results For Q2 And First Half 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2024 on 21 August 2024 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs". The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on



The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.