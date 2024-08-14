Glycomics Market Forecasts 2024-2029



Moreover, increased government funding and investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in glycomics research play a crucial role in driving market expansion. As researchers delve deeper into understanding the role of glycans in health and disease, the demand for glycomics tools and techniques continues to rise. Another important driver is the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Glycans provide valuable insights into individual variations and disease susceptibility, facilitating the development of more targeted therapies.

Additionally, the Indian pharmaceutical market, currently valued at $65 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, is contributing significantly to the demand for improved diagnostic tools. With India supplying over 50% of the global demand for various vaccines and 40% of the generic demand in the US, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders further emphasizes the need for advanced diagnostic methods. Glycomics, with its potential for developing novel diagnostic approaches for these diseases, holds immense promise in meeting this demand.

Surge in chronic diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions is driving the demand for enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Glycomics present a promising avenue for innovating new diagnostic methodologies tailored to these ailments. Globally, chronic diseases are on the ascent, a trend attributable to factors like sedentary lifestyles, aging populations, and environmental pollutants. These conditions, which include cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, impose substantial burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

The glycomics enzymes segment is estimated to grow

Enzymes such as glycosyltransferases are essential to glycomics because they synthesize glycoconjugates and degrade carbohydrates. Glycan structures are shaped by glycan-modifying enzymes, and lectins help recognize glycans. Deciphering the functions of glycans in biology, ranging from causes of disease to cell signaling, requires an understanding of these enzymes. Their research aids in the creation of diagnostics and treatments based on glycans.

The growing biomedical industry is dependent on glycomic enzymes for drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment approaches, driven by the understanding that glycans are important biomarkers and targets for therapeutics. The development of novel glycomics enzymes is customized to a range of applications, from industrial biotechnology to healthcare, and is driven by joint efforts among academia, industry, and research organizations, which further fuel the growth trajectory.

Furthermore, glycomic enzymes are increasing due to various factors, including scientific study, technical advancements, and growing industrial applications. The need for enzymes involved in glycan synthesis, modification, enzyme engineering, and degradation is growing as research reveals the complex functions that glycans play in biological processes and disease mechanisms.

Comprehensively, the glycomics enzymes market is expected to increase significantly due to rising biomedical applications, growing research, and technological improvements. Market participants have many opportunities to create unique enzymes that are suited to the needs of industrial biotechnology, diagnostics, and medication development. This opens the door for more innovation and funding in this field, further fueling the market.

Government programs that encourage glycomics research, such as grants for research and financing for universities, are stimulating innovation and teamwork, which is propelling the market's expansion. Furthermore, regulatory regulations that support the use of glycomics technologies in healthcare and business also aid in market growth by fostering an atmosphere that is favorable for the commercialization and acceptance of glycomics enzymes.

Glycosphingolipids are crucial for cell identification and communication in the nervous system. Abnormal glycosylation has drawn increasing attention in cancer research in the past few years, primarily in two areas. The majority of FDA-approved tumour markers are glycoprotein or glycan antigens, and aberrant glycosylation is a non-invasive tumour biomarker, glycosylation is crucial to the onset, progression, and metastasis of cancer.

Furthermore, as per the European Commission, the goal of GlycoHIT has been to create high throughput (HTP) technologies for the analysis of protein glycosylation in clinical samples, with a focus on early, precise, and fast cancer detection. For the goal of discovery research, current methods for analysing protein glycosylation, such as mass spectrometry (MS) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), are appropriate.

In addition to strategically concentrating on alliances and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and market presence, industry participants are investing in research and development to produce innovative glycomics enzymes with expanded functionality. For instance, Creative Proteomics offers services such as O-Glycan linkage analysis service, N-glycan linkage analysis service, glycoproteomics service, O-glycan profiling, and N-glycan profiling, among others.

The market is projected to grow in the North American region.

New drug development is becoming necessary as the burden of chronic diseases rises. Glycans have been connected to a wide range of illnesses, such as cancer, heart problems, and infectious diseases, and are involved in several biological processes. For instance, the estimated number of new cases of cancer in the United States was 9,83,160 among males and 9,34,870 among females as per the American Cancer Society.

Moreover, determining possible therapeutic targets and creating efficient medication designs require an understanding of the glycan profiles and how they interact with proteins and cells. Improved drug screening platforms, companion diagnostics, and glycan-based therapies have also been developed as a result of integration with drug discovery and development processes in the United States.

Further, the demand for research and technologies in the United States has been driven by the focus on targeting glycans in drug discovery and development, making this a major growth prospect. For instance, hyaluronan, a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan disaccharide unit, has numerous uses in medicine. It is applied to surgical wounds and plays a crucial role in the management of osteoarthritis . Regional industry growth is being aided by the rising demand for advanced therapeutics and the government's increased financing of research and development.

Many products have facilitated the execution of glycomics experiments and investigations by academic, pharmaceutical, and research institute researchers. Some businesses also concentrate on converting research into useful commercial applications. They create and sell glycan-based goods for a range of markets, including nutraceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. For instance, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced the Agilent BioTek 406 FX washer dispenser in June 2023. It is a small device that combines plate-washing and multipurpose reagent dispensing capabilities. With its extended liquid handling features, the BioTek 406 FX is intended for both standalone benchtop use and integration into automated systems.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the DynaSpinTM Single-Use Centrifuge system in September 2022. The system is specifically made to offer the best single-use option for harvesting cell cultures on a large scale. Moreover, by lowering the quantity of depth filtration cartridges needed to finish the harvest process, it enhances and simplifies harvesting for cell culture separation in single-use bioprocesses.

