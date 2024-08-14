GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Marcus Marshall As Vice President Of Food And Beverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, an established leader within the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, proudly announces the appointment of Marcus Marshall to Vice President of Food and Beverage. Marcus brings nearly 30 years of experience and knowledge in hospitality and restaurant management. This is a significant step toward GF Hotels & Resorts' commitment to enhancing and expanding food and beverage operations across the entire portfolio.Before joining GF Hotels & Resorts, Marcus held significant operational leadership roles for prominent restaurant and hospitality groups throughout the industry. During his career, he oversaw the development, operations, and financial management for a diverse portfolio, including restaurants, bars, and several hotel food and beverage contracts. Over the years, he has driven significant growth and operational excellence by working closely with numerous hotel operators and providing strategic leadership and support to both restaurant and consulting groups.One of his most notable achievements was working as the Director of Restaurants for a top hospitality consulting firm. In this role, he oversaw a wide variety of assets, leading one hotel to an award-winning $20 million food and beverage operation. Additionally, Marcus has garnered acclaim for his work from several prestigious restaurant publications, earning accolades including Best Rooftop Bar in Chicago, Top 10 Best Rooftop Bars in the Country, and Best New Italian Restaurant by the Chicago Tribune.As Vice President of Food and Beverage at GF Hotels & Resorts, Marshall will oversee all food and beverage operations across the company's vast portfolio. His responsibilities include working closely with the senior executive operations team to address each property's food and beverage needs, with a strong focus on revenue and profit management.“Marcus's diverse experience and insight in food and beverage operations make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his vision and goals will drive our operations to new heights and solidify our position as a leader in the hospitality industry." Vineet Nayyar, President and COO, Owned Division.Marcus currently resides in Dallas, Texas, with his fiancé. He has one son who is attending college in Boston. In his free time, he enjoys traveling to new places, cooking at home, exercising, and spending time at the dog park with their four-year-old labrador, Elvis.Marshall's extensive track record and leadership in the food and beverage department align with GF Hotels & Resorts' dedication to growth and all-around excellence as a top competitor in the field.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit us at or connect with us on LinkedIn.

