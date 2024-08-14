CU*SOUTH Announces Strategic Partnership With Sioux Valley Co-Op Federal Credit Union To Enhance Member Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
South Dakota-based credit union aims to streamline operations and provide members a robust financial experience.
- Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTHFAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union (SVCFCU ) to deliver innovative financial solutions and elevate member experiences. This strategic collaboration will leverage CU*SOUTH's advanced technology and expertise to enhance SVCFCU's operations and member services.
Chartered in 1953 and based in Watertown, South Dakota, SVCFCU serves more than 3,300 members and has over $38 million in assets. Originally established to support members, participating patrons, and employees of the Farmers' Union Co-op in Watertown, the credit union has grown significantly to offer a range of member solutions and commercial services to a variety of businesses in the community. Last year, the credit union averaged 88 loans per month.
Through this partnership, SVCFCU will gain access to CU*SOUTH's cutting-edge technology and resources, enabling the institution to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and offer a more robust digital banking experience to their members.
“We are thrilled to partner with CU*SOUTH to bring state-of-the-art banking solutions to our members,” said Tyler Gross, manager of SVCFCU.“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional financial services and meet the evolving needs of our members and community.”
“We are delighted to welcome Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union to the CU*SOUTH family. Our shared vision of leveraging advanced technology to enhance member services aligns perfectly,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH.“By combining our advanced technology with SVCFCU's deep-rooted commitment to their members, we are excited about the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the South Dakota community.”
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth .
About Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union
Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union (SVCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution established in 1953. With a mission to empower members through exceptional financial services, SVCFCU offers a wide range of savings and loan products tailored to individual needs. Over its 70-year history, SVCFCU has grown from humble beginnings to manage over $38 million in assets, consistently exceeding member expectations. Visit svcfcu to learn more about their commitment to financial well-being and community service.
