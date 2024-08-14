Work-Related Stress May Increase Risk Of Irregular Heart Rhythm

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14(IANS) Work-related stress, particularly high job strain and effort-reward imbalance, may significantly increase the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) -- an irregular heart rhythm condition, a study claimed on Wednesday.

AFib, the most common form of arrhythmia, can lead to serious cardiovascular complications such as stroke and heart failure.

The study, published in the 'Journal of the American Heart Association', included nearly 6,000 white-collar workers in Canada, and found that those experiencing both high job strain and effort-reward imbalance faced 97 per cent increased risk of AFib compared to those not exposed to these stressors.

Previous studies have linked work-related stress with coronary heart disease, but this is the first to examine its impact on AFib, noted senior author Xavier Trudel, from Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

High job strain, characterised by demanding workloads and low control over work decisions, was associated with an 83 per cent higher risk of AFib.

Similarly, effort-reward imbalance, where significant effort at work is not matched by adequate rewards such as salary or recognition, was linked to a 44 per cent increased risk. Workers exposed to both stressors simultaneously faced the highest risk.

The study analysed 18 years of follow-up data, identifying 186 cases of AFib among the participants. Of those affected, 19 per cent reported high job strain, 25 per cent experienced effort-reward imbalance, and 10 per cent reported both stressors.

Trudel emphasised the importance of recognising and addressing psychosocial stressors in the workplace to foster healthier environments that could help prevent AFib.

The study suggests that workplace interventions, such as reducing workloads, implementing flexible work hours, and encouraging communication between employees and management, could be effective strategies to reduce stress and associated health risks.

The study's limitations include its focus on white-collar workers in Canada, which may limit the generalisability of the findings to other types of workers or regions. Nonetheless, the research underscores the potential health impacts of work-related stress and the need for preventive strategies.