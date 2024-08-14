(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Radiodermatitis Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Topical, Dressings), Distribution Channel, Facility Type (Hospital-based Radiotherapy Centers, Independent Radiotherapy Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. radiodermatitis market size is expected to reach USD 481.07 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030 Several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in radiation therapy techniques, and the development of new treatment options for radiodermatitis are contributing to this growth. The growing burden of cancer is a significant factor driving market growth. With cancer being one of the leading causes of death worldwide, the demand for effective radiation therapy and subsequent management of radiodermatitis is growing. The high incidence of cancer types, such as breast and prostate cancers, which often require radiation therapy, is expected to boost market expansion. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic diseases such as cancer, is boosting the demand for radiodermatitis treatment.

The market growth is also affected by the development of new treatment options for radiodermatitis, such as topical creams, dressings, and oral medications, which has expanded the market scope. Although these innovations offer patients more choices in managing their symptoms and potentially lead to improved quality of life & reduced healthcare costs associated with severe cases of radiodermatitis, they may also reduce the demand for traditional radiodermatitis management solutions. For instance, in April 2024, Molnlycke announced an agreement to acquire P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, a prominent wound cleansing manufacturer. This acquisition is expected to help the company strengthen its position as a global leader in wound care.

Moreover, growth is also influenced by the increasing awareness and education among healthcare professionals & patients regarding the importance of managing radiodermatitis. This awareness has led to a greater emphasis on preventive measures and early intervention, which are crucial in minimizing the severity of radiodermatitis & improving patient outcomes. Collaborations between healthcare providers, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies to develop & promote effective radiodermatitis treatments further drive market expansion. Thus, the combined impact of the increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in radiation therapy & treatment options, and the growing awareness & education about radiodermatitis management is expected to contribute to industry growth.

U.S. Radiodermatitis Market Report Highlights

The topical product segment accounted for a revenue share of 75.68% in 2023. This share can be attributed to the widespread use of topical products in managing the symptoms of radiodermatitis.

Topical treatments, including creams & ointments, can be directly applied to the affected area, providing immediate relief and reducing the risk of systemic adverse effects.

The retail pharmacies segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. This growth can be attributed to their accessibility and convenience. Retail pharmacies serve as a primary point of contact for many patients seeking over-the-counter treatments for conditions such as radiodermatitis.

The independent radiotherapy centers segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. This is due to their focus on advanced radiotherapy treatments, reduced radiation exposure, and increased precision in tumor targeting. Moreover, these centers often have a more personalized approach, which can lead to higher patient satisfaction and repeat business. Market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to enhance product reach and availability across different geographic regions. Companies Featured

Stratpharma AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Derma Sciences Inc

Convatec Inc

3M Company

Alliqua BioMedical BMG Pharma spA Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $322.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $481.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States



