Makpar Ranks No. 3,211 on the 2024 5000

For the 2nd Time, Makpar Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3,211 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 153% Percent

- Seema Khan, President & CEO of Makpar. NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Makpar ranks No. 3,211 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment and expertise to helping our Federal clients achieve the right IT solutions to meet the needs of the American people,” said Seema Khan, President & CEO of Makpar.“Our growth is a direct result of our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. This achievement inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry. Thank you to our talented team and valued partners for making this milestone possible."The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”ABOUT MAKPAR:Makpar is a comprehensive professional and technical solutions provider for the Federal government. We combine functional and technical expertise in data management, cybersecurity and emerging technologies to deliver mission success. We build the right IT solution for your agency by partnering with you to understand your WHAT, WHY, and HOW. Using our signature consulting methodology that we call“The Makpar Way,” we help you navigate the ongoing changes in the Federal technology landscape. We succeed where others fail because of our connected and engaged workforce are dedicated to delivering success for you and the American people. Learn more at makpar .About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .

