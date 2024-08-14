Injection Molded Plastics Global Market 2024 To Reach $403.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The injection molded plastics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $316.76 billion in 2023 to $332.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and mass production, material innovation and development, consumer product evolution, environmental concerns and regulations, cost-effectiveness and production efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The injection molded plastics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $403.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand in automotive sector, rising adoption in medical devices, shift towards sustainable solutions, increasing demand in packaging industry, automation and industry 4.0 integration.

Growth Driver Of The Injection Molded Plastics Market

Increasing spending on construction is expected to drive the injection molded plastic market going forward. Construction refers to the process of building or assembling something, typically a structure, using various materials and techniques for residential and commercial purposes. Injection molded plastics are widely used in many construction applications such as floorings, roofing, walls, and insulation for their higher durability, lighter weight, and greater insulation properties.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the injection molded plastics market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow Inc., Huntsman International LLC.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the injection-molded plastics market. Major companies in the market are using new technology to introduce innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Raw Material: Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Other Raw Materials

2) By Type: Electric Type, Hydraulic Type, Hybrid Type

3) By Application: Automotive, Medical Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Consumer Goods Industry, Electronics And Telecom Industry, Construction, Shoe Industry, Home Appliance, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the injection molded plastics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global injection molded plastics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the injection molded plastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Injection Molded Plastics Market Definition

Injection molded plastics refer to the manufacturing process of melting plastic pellets and injecting the molten plastic into a mold cavity. Injection molded plastics are used to make toys, automotive parts, electronic enclosures, and medical devices.

Injection Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Injection Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on injection molded plastics market size , injection molded plastics market drivers and trends, injection molded plastics market major players, injection molded plastics competitors' revenues, injection molded plastics market positioning, and injection molded plastics market growth across geographies. The injection molded plastics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

