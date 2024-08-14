Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial machine vision camera market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $10.02 billion in 2023 to $11.71 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. Despite challenges, this market is expected to expand further, reaching $20.61 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, driven by advances in robotic automation, IoT connectivity, edge computing, and increasing demand for customization and regulatory compliance.

Automotive Industry Boosts Market Expansion

The growth of the automotive industry is a major driver for the industrial machine vision camera market. With significant contributions to quality control and production efficiency, these cameras are pivotal in automotive manufacturing processes. For instance, total vehicle production in the United States rose to 11.77 million units in July 2023, a notable increase from 10.91 million units in June 2023, highlighting the sector's expansion and its impact on market growth.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major players in the industrial machine vision camera market include Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, TKH GROUP, and Basler AG. These companies are at the forefront of technological innovation, such as Nikon Corporation's launch of the 'LuFact' ultra-compact machine vision camera in July 2022. This new camera, with its separate camera head and image processing technology, addresses heating issues in machinery and enhances production efficiency.

Market Trends

The forecast period highlights several key trends shaping the industrial machine vision camera market:

.3D Vision Technology: Increasing demand for advanced 3D vision capabilities.

.AI and Machine Learning Integration: Enhanced image analysis through artificial intelligence.

.High-Resolution Imaging: Superior imaging quality for precise applications.

.Technological Innovations: Continuous advancements in imaging technologies.

Market Segmentation

The industrial machine vision camera market is segmented as follows:

1 Component: Hardware, Software

2 Product Type: Line Scan Camera, Area Scan Camera

3 Applications: Manufacturing, Medical and Life Sciences, Security and Surveillance, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America was the leading region in the industrial machine vision camera market. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and strong industrial base continue to drive market growth. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Industrial Machine Vision Camera Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Machine Vision Camera Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial machine vision camera market size, industrial machine vision camera market drivers and trends, industrial machine vision camera market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial machine vision camera market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

