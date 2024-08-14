Strategic Analysis Of The Global Immunohematology Market 2024 - 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunohematology Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Immunohematology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.49 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expansion is driven by advancements in blood transfusion science, the rising prevalence of blood disorders, the growth of blood banks, government initiatives for blood safety, a surge in surgical procedures, and heightened awareness of transfusion-related risks. The market is projected to reach $3.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%, fueled by factors such as increasing demand for point-of-care testing, the emergence of novel blood products, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, genetic testing for blood compatibility, and regulatory support for blood safety.

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

The growth of the immunohematology market can be largely attributed to several key factors. The increasing demand for point-of-care testing, advancements in novel blood products, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are pivotal. Additionally, genetic testing for blood compatibility and regulatory support for blood safety are crucial in propelling the market forward. The aging population also plays a significant role, as immunohematology is critical for addressing age-related transfusion needs and ensuring safe blood product use. The United States Census Bureau reported an increase in the median age to 38.9 years in 2022, highlighting the ongoing demographic shift that drives demand for immunohematology solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global immunohematology market with a detailed sample report:



Major Companies and Technological Advancements

Leading companies in the immunohematology market include Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Immunocor Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Grifols S.A., among others. These companies are at the forefront of technological advancements, focusing on developing innovative solutions to maintain their competitive edge. For example, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched new capabilities for its Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM) system for ORTHO VISION and ORTHO VISION MAX Analyzers in October 2021. This system streamlines and automates immunohematology testing, enhancing the efficiency of blood transfusions by identifying ABO blood type incompatibility.

Emerging Trends in Immunohematology

Key trends shaping the immunohematology market include the adoption of automation and high-throughput systems, advancements in molecular blood typing methods, and the development of new antibody detection techniques. Patient blood management programs, integration of AI in analysis, and telemedicine integration are also becoming prominent. These trends reflect the industry's ongoing efforts to enhance the precision and efficiency of blood testing and transfusion processes.

Market Segmentation

The immunohematology market is segmented as follows:

1 Product: Analyzers and Systems, Reagents

2 Technology: Biochips, Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology (EMT), Gel Cards, Microplates, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3 Disease: Blood-Related Diseases, HIV, Hepatitis

4 Application: Pretransfusion Testing, Investigation of Immune Hemolysis, Perinatal Testing, Blood Group Phenotyping, Leucocyte and Platelet Serology

5 End User: Blood Banks, Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the immunohematology market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in medical technologies in the region.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Immunohematology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Immunohematology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on immunohematology market size, immunohematology market drivers and trends, immunohematology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The immunohematology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Global Market Report 2024



Implantable Defibrillators Global Market Report 2024



Immunodiagnostics Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube