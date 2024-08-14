Villa Princesa / Luxury Serviced Villa For Monthly Rental In The Heart Of Marbella

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We announce the opening of our new luxury serviced villa in Marbella on the Golden Mile. Available for monthly and flexible mid-term rental.

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the opening of our brand-new luxury serviced villa, Villa Princesa . Located in Marbella centre, on the iconic Golden Mile in a secure gated community. Available for monthly and flexible mid-term rentals.

Nestled in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations, Villa Princesa promises a unique living experience where every detail has been meticulously curated to ensure the highest standards of luxury and relaxation. This fully equipped villa features spacious living areas, sophisticated interior design, and state-of-the-art amenities, providing a serene and stylish retreat for extended stays. Villa Princesa is a Home away from Home with staff and concierge to ensure our guests enjoy the perfect Marbella experience.

Walk to everything from one of Marbella's most prestigious locations, the perfect base for an extended stay.

“We are thrilled to introduce Villa Princesa as the ultimate destination for travellers seeking a refined and comfortable home away from home in Marbella,” said Christina Storgards, House Manager at Villa Princesa.“Villa Princesa delivers an experience that embodies the essence of luxury living in one of Spain's most iconic destinations.”

Key Features of Villa Princesa:

.Prime Location: In the secure, gated community of La Fuente, situated in Marbella Centre and The Golden Mile, Villa Princesa offers easy walking access to the beach, boardwalk, dining, shopping and local amenities.

.Elegantly Designed Interiors: The villa boasts a harmonious blend of modern and classic design elements, with high-end furnishings creating a sophisticated and comfortable ambiance.

.Fully Equipped Amenities: From the gourmet kitchen and luxurious bathrooms to the heated saltwater pool, landscaped garden and rooftop chill out zone, every aspect of the villa has been thoughtfully designed and fully equipped to offer the utmost in comfort and convenience.

.Personalized Services: Guests enjoy a range of tailored services in this fully managed environment with house managers, daily housekeeping and concierge to advise and arrange in-villa dining experiences, reservations for local restaurants and beach clubs, chauffeur services, arranging delivery of groceries, excursions and much more.

Villa Princesa is a secure haven in an upmarket neighbourhood where guests can immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Marbella while enjoying the comforts of home. Ideal for families, couples, or professionals seeking an extended stay, this property offers an outstanding opportunity to experience the very best of Marbella in a truly luxurious setting.

For more information, please visit or email the house manager on ...

About Martin Property Marbella: Martin Property Marbella Sl is the exclusive manager of Villa Princesa, providing real estate, property management and luxury rental services on the Costa del Sol since 2002. Villa Princesa provides a managed and serviced solution for monthly and mid-term villa rental in one of Europe's most iconic locations.

Media Contact:

Martin Flanagan

House Manager

Villa Princesa

0034 633897717

...



________________________________________

Note to editors: High-resolution images, video and virtual tour of Villa Princesa are available upon request.

Martin Flanagan

Martin Property Marbella SL

+34 633 89 77 17

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Villa Princesa Luxury Serviced Villa in Marbella