Former Chief Of Naval Operations John Richardson Joins Advisory Board Of Thayermahan

John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, naval aide to the President of the United States, and Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, has joined the Advisory Board of ThayerMahan , a world leader in autonomous maritime surveillance solutions.

As the 31st Chief of Naval Operations from 2015 to 2019, Admiral Richardson was responsible for the management of 600,000 sailors and civilians, 290 warships and more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide. Highlights from his 37-year career in the U.S. Navy include command of the attack submarine USS Honolulu, where he earned the Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Inspirational Leadership Award. Richardson retired from the Navy in August 2019.

"John Richardson brings tremendous value to ThayerMahan with his experience leading worldwide maritime operations for the US and our allies," said Mike Connor, Chairman and CEO. "His advice and leadership will be vital to ThayerMahan as we continue our rapid growth and transition from innovative startup to a major supplier of equipment and services for government and industry."

In his role as Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Richardson also served as Deputy Administrator in the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration. He was responsible for regulatory compliance, radiological controls, environmental safety and health matters, as well as selection, training and assignment of personnel supporting more than 100 nuclear power plants operating on nuclear-powered warships around the world.

Since leaving the Navy, Richardson has joined the Board of Directors for The Boeing Company, Constellation Energy, and BWX Technologies. He also serves on the Boards of the Center for New American Security, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Navy League of the United States.

Richardson graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in physics. He also holds master's degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and a master's degree in national security strategy from the National War College.

