Civicscience Introduces Free AI Tool To Transform Poll Results Into Revenue-Generating Content For Publishers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicScience, the leader in real-time consumer insights and activation, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking program to support the news industry. The program offers a free AI tool that instantly converts poll results into revenue-generating articles and social posts.

"Publishers are grappling with significant business challenges at a time when public demand for relevant news content is at an all-time high," said John Dick, CEO and founder of CivicScience. "Our new DataScribe application provides our publisher partners with an immediate solution to address these issues."

CivicScience polling-which surveys tens of millions of Americans yearly with thousands of questions-is frequently cited in leading publications such as The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal.

DataScribe combines generative AI with CivicScience's extensive database of five billion consumer insights collected over the past decade. Journalists can define the focus of their content, and DataScribe will retrieve live poll data and generate draft content that aligns with the publisher's style in one of over 70 languages.

Leveraging data from a publisher's websites or CivicScience's national network, DataScribe can create a wide range of content, including news articles, social media posts, newsletter items, and podcast scripts.

Publishers who have beta-tested the tool have given it high praise. "With minimal effort, DataScribe helps us achieve our editorial strategy by highlighting public sentiment on climate change and other environmental topics," said Don Sena, editorial consultant for Climatecrisis247.

Rachel Clayton, EVP of Strategy & Partnerships, added, "We view DataScribe as a force multiplier for news organizations, generating fresh, relevant content and freeing their reporters and editors to focus on the original journalism that humans do best. The multilingual capability also enables publishers to reach new audiences cost-effectively."

The application underscores CivicScience's commitment to trustworthy AI by exclusively sourcing data from the company's databases and incorporating key human checkpoints in the story creation process. DataScribe also summarizes the underlying data, which journalists can use to write their stories, saving research hours.

"CivicScience has earned the trust of the market research community through its meticulous quality standards," said Chief Product Officer Joe Galarneau. "We have built-in technology safeguards to ensure that news organizations can have the same confidence in DataScribe articles, preventing issues that have plagued other generative AI systems."

Alongside the Sage AI analytics co-pilot and InsightStore reporting platform, DataScribe is free to publishers who are CivicScience polling partners and requires no investment. It complements CivicScience's extensive revenue-enhancing publisher tools, such as custom ad units, targeted advertising audiences, and brand lift studies.

