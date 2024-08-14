S-Tron Shanghai 2024, The Epic Comeback Of Former Slush China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20-21, 2024, the S-Tron Shanghai 2024 Innovation Event will take place at Hall A of the Shanghai West

Bund Art Center. It will draw over 10,000 professionals, 1,500+ investors, and 1,000+ young volunteers, all exploring the limitless potential of technological innovation.

S-tron Shanghai 2024 Former name: Slush China; Current name: S-tron China

Under the theme "Dare to Disrupt," S-Tron Shanghai 2024 will feature keynote speeches, round table forums, fireside chats, startup pitches, and exhibitions. The event aims to break traditional boundaries, inspire innovators to challenge the norm, and delve into uncharted territories. With a focus on scientific exploration and personal growth, the event will host over 150 speakers on topics like automotive aerospace, AI, biomedicine, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and entertainment.

Since 2015, Slush China has facilitated numerous innovation events, connecting thousands of tech projects with investors. In 2022, it rebranded as S-Tron China to better serve high-tech talent and startups, creating a streamlined matchmaking platform. S-Tron Shanghai 2024 will continue this tradition,

deeply engaging with China's tech landscape.

S-Tron China CEO Sean emphasized that this event is an international platform for innovators and entrepreneurs. In 2023, the event attracted over 9,500 attendees, including 20% from abroad, demonstrating its global appeal and accelerating innovation trends worldwide. The event fosters cross-sector and cross-border collaborations, enriching the global tech ecosystem.

S-Tron Shanghai 2023 Official Aftermovie:

Since February 2020, S-Tron has hosted 39 tracks, attracting over 17,900 professionals and facilitating 50+ connections per event. The S-Tron Shanghai 2024 roadshow will continue to spotlight key tech sectors, with 6 themes and 12 sub-tracks. Each track will feature 6 companies presenting their innovations to 1,500+ investors and 10,000+ attendees, seeking resource connections and brand exposure.

The event will feature over 140 booths, including custom stands and startup exhibits. It offers a platform for both industry leaders and new ventures to showcase their cutting-edge products and services. The two-day exhibition will highlight innovative ideas and attract potential investors and partners, setting the stage for future tech advancements.

S-Tron Shanghai 2024 will also engage over 1,000 young volunteers to support the event with enthusiasm and professionalism, ensuring a smooth experience for all attendees.

The S-Tron Shanghai 2024 Technology Innovation Event is a key occasion for technological innovators and a catalyst for societal progress. We invite you to join us in exploring the exciting world of tech innovation, pushing boundaries, and shaping a brighter future together!

