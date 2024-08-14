Sabre And Westjet Expand Their Long-Term Distribution Deal To Include NDC Content

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The multi-year agreement will provide agencies access to the complete range of both NDC offers and traditional content through the Sabre global distribution system

(NASDAQ: SABR ), a leading software and company that powers the global travel and WestJet, a major carrier based in Canada, have signed a multi-year renewal of their distribution agreement. This agreement will continue to provide Sabre-connected agencies with access to WestJet's robust content including future New Distribution Capability (NDC) offers.

The renewed agreement highlights the evolution of modern airline retailing. Through NDC offers, Sabre-connected agencies can present their customers with a richer array of travel choices. This development aligns with industry demand for more personalized and transparent travel retailing, allowing airlines to better differentiate their offerings, benefiting travelers with greater flexibility and customization.

Once NDC is implemented, travel agents will be able to shop, book and service WestJet's NDC offers, alongside its EDIFACT content, through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the agency point-of-sale solution,

Sabre Red 360 , and the corporate booking tool,

GetThere . Details about the NDC implementation will be shared closer to the launch.

"We are pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement with Sabre to expand our long-standing distribution partnership to cover not only EDIFACT but also NDC content once the technical connectivity has been implemented," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "We rely on a trusted partner like Sabre to service a broad customer base through real-time connectivity to agency and corporate subscribers via the Sabre GDS."



This agreement demonstrates Sabre's continued commitment to fostering strong partnerships that drive value and serve the diverse interests of the global travel ecosystem.



continues to gain momentum as we enable them to serve a broad scope of travelers," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We look forward to being part of their continued growth by equipping them with the technology solutions that offer the broadest reach to help them succeed."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute, and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.



For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet .



SOURCE Sabre Corporation