Get The School Year Off To A Good Start With Tips From Children’S Home Society

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) strives to help parents feel confident that they are doing the absolute best for their children through its family education programs, and CHS recognizes that the start of the school year is a time of transition for families.

“As parents and children start the new school year, being centered on positive intent is helpful,” said Sebrina Cooke-Davis, CHS Executive Director Prevention & Education.“Positive intent that children will offer the best that they can and that parents are doing the same.”

CHS offers the following helpful tips to lay the groundwork for success throughout the school year.

For Parents:



Establish a Routine: Create a consistent morning and evening schedule to help everyone maintain the school rhythm.

Set Goals Together: Sit down with your child to discuss academic and personal goals for the school year, fostering motivation and accountability.

Communicate with Teachers: Reach out to your child's teachers early in the year to establish a line of communication and understand their expectations.

Plan Healthy Meals: Prepare nutritious meals and snacks to keep your child energized and focused throughout the day. Create a Homework Space: Set up a designated area for homework that is free from distractions and equipped with all necessary supplies.

For Children:



Foster Independence: Encourage your child to take responsibility for their own supplies, homework, and daily tasks.

Practice Social Skills: Arrange playdates or group activities to help your child reconnect with friends and develop social confidence.

Stay Organized: Teach your child to use planners or apps to keep track of assignments and important dates. Embrace New Experiences: Encourage your child to try new clubs or activities to expand their interests and meet new friends.

For Families:



Family Meetings: Hold regular meetings to discuss schedules, address concerns, and celebrate achievements throughout the school year.

Stay Involved: Attend school events, volunteer, and engage with teachers to foster a strong school community.

Plan Family Time: Schedule regular family activities or outings to strengthen bonds and create positive memories.

Promote Open Communication: Encourage your child to share their feelings about school, whether it's excitement or anxiety, and listen actively. Celebrate Milestones: Acknowledge achievements, big or small, to motivate and boost your child's confidence throughout the year.

CHS believes in family as the strongest determinant of child well-being and success. To that end, CHS offers a range of services to support children and families to help them successfully navigate the challenges of raising children in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Children's Home Society's top-quality, evidence-based programs and services support children and families throughout North Carolina. Its education and child welfare staff provided these services to more than 23,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

For more information on Children's Home Society, participating in family education programs, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit .

Dr. Sebrina Cooke-Davis, CHS Executive Director Prevention & Education, is available for interviews (bio attached).

Please contact Dillard Spring to schedule: 800-632-1400 ...

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 122 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Sebrina Cooke-Davis Bio

CONTACT: Dillard Spring Children's Home Society of North Carolina 800-632-1400 ...