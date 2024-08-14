Germany Hand Protection Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Hand Protection Equipment Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene), Distribution (Online, Offline), Type, End-use, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany hand protection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030 Stringent occupational safety regulations and standards in industries, such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and automotive, have been major drivers of the market.



Healthcare expenditures in Germany are growing, contributing to the country's demand for hand protection equipment. This increase in healthcare spending is multifaceted and influenced by the country's aging population, advancements in medical treatment, and surged standards for hygiene and patient care. According to the OECD Health Expenditure and Financing Database 2023, the total healthcare expenditure per capita in Germany increased from USD 5,719.0 in 2018 to USD 6,448.2 in 2022.

Germany's increasing demand for hand protection equipment is also driven by its industrial sector. Germany is a highly industrialized country whose industrial sector is a major contributor to its economic growth. Moreover, according to the Fazit Communication GmbH, this sector in Germany is dominated by four industries: automotive, chemicals, mechanical, and electrical.

Furthermore, the growing electrical industry in Germany underscores a parallel increase in the industry's demand for hand protection equipment. The surge in electricity generation activities and the expansive installation of solar power plants necessitate stringent safety measures, including the use of specialized hand protection gear.

Manufacturers of hand protection equipment are adopting several strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product launches, and geographical expansion, to enhance market penetration and cater to changing technological demands from various end-use applications, including construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, mining.

For instance, in February 2024, Ansell introduced a new addition to its product line, the MICROFLEX Mega Texture 93-256, a nitrile disposable glove featuring ultra-texture for enhanced grip and durability. Designed for industrial workers, this glove is ideal for use with tear-resistant, highly visible, and grip-secure handwear in auto shops.

Germany Hand Protection Equipment Market Report Highlights

Medical protection led the type segment with 28.08% of the revenue market share in 2023, as these gloves provide a protection against biological hazards, pathogens, and contaminants in healthcare settings

Based on raw material segment, nitrile gloves is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The demand for nitrile gloves is expected to increase significantly in Germany, owing to their surging adoption in the construction, manufacturing, chemicals, mining, and oil & gas industries

In 2023, the offline distribution channel segment held the largest market share of 56.75%. There is a growing trend toward specialization and the emergence of niche retailers focusing specifically on safety equipment, including hand protection gear

Based on end-use, healthcare dominated the market with a revenue market share of 28.16% in 2023. Hand protection equipment is vital for ensuring the safety and hygiene of healthcare professionals and patients

North Rhine-Westphalia dominated the market owing to growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) stands out as one of Germany's most industrialized regions, boasting a concentration of industrial enterprises clustered around the Rhine River. This strategic location has propelled NRW's economic growth, establishing it as a powerhouse in energy-intensive industries such as steel and metals, chemicals, cement, glass, paper, building materials, machinery, and automobiles In March 2024, the Uvex Safety Group launched new Profi Pure HG gloves with its innovative Hydro Grip special polymer coating. This product has set a new standard for grip in wet working conditions. These new gloves are compatible with skin and are produced carbon neutrally in Germany Companies Featured

Uvex Safety Group

Ansell Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

ASATEX AG

Seiz

NITRAS

BIG Arbeitsschutz GmbH

Friedrich Munch Gmbh + Co Kg (Niroflex)

W+R INDUSTRY GmbH

SAFET MEDEX GmbH

JUNG Gummitechnik GmbH

ALWIT

Feldtmann

HAT Hansaschutz GmbH & Co. KG

PENKERT GMBH

COFRA S.r.l.

Wattana GMBH

Globus Group

Einkaufsburo Deutscher Eisenhandler GmbH

Scheibler Work & Wear Hase Safety Gloves GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Germany



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Germany Hand Protection Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Framework

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Impact Of Regulatory Framework

3.6. Pricing Analysis & Benchmarking (USD)

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.7.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.8. Germany Hand Protection Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Porter's Analysis

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.9. Economic Mega Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. Germany Hand Protection Equipment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Germany Hand Protection Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Mechanical Protection

4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.1. General Purpose

4.3.1.2. Cut Resistant

4.3.1.3. Puncture Resistant

4.3.1.4. Anti-impact

4.4. Chemical Protection

4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Disposable

4.4.1.2. Reusable

4.5. Thermal Protection

4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Heat Resistant

4.5.1.2. Cold Resistant

4.6. Special Protection

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.1.1. Anti-vibration

4.6.1.2. Anti-syringe

4.6.1.3. Electrical Insulation

4.6.1.4. Arc Flash

4.6.1.5. Critical Environment

4.7. Medical Gloves

Chapter 5. Germany Hand Protection Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Germany Hand Protection Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Natural rubber/latex

5.4. Nitrile gloves

5.5. Neoprene

5.6. Vinyl gloves

5.7. Leather

Chapter 6. Germany Hand Protection Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Germany Hand Protection Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1. B2B

6.3.1.2. B2C

6.4. Offline

6.4.1. B2B

6.4.2. B2C

Chapter 7. Germany Hand Protection Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Germany Hand Protection Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Construction

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. Oil & Gas

7.6. Chemicals

7.7. Food

7.8. Pharmaceuticals

7.9. Healthcare

7.10. Transportation

7.11. Mining

Chapter 8. Germany Hand Protection Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Germany Hand Protection Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.1.1. Baden-Wurttemberg

8.1.2. Bavaria

8.1.3. Berlin

8.1.4. Brandenburg

8.1.5. Bremen

8.1.6. Hamburg

8.1.7. Hesse

8.1.8. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

8.1.9. Lower Saxony

8.1.10. North Rhine-Westphalia

8.1.11. Rhineland-Palatinate

8.1.12. Saarland

8.1.13. Saxony

8.1.14. Sachsen-Anhalt

8.1.15. Schleswig-Holstein

8.1.16. Thuringia

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Company Market Positioning

9.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Company Heat Map Analysis, Region

9.9. Company Regional Presence

9.10. Strategy Mapping

9.10.1. Expansion

9.10.2. Mergers & Acquisition

9.10.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.10.4. New Product Launches

9.10.5. Research And Development

9.11. Company Profiles

9.11.1. Participant's Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

German Hand Protection Equipment Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900