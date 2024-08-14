VITAS® Healthcare Honored With Inaugural Founders Spirit Award By The National Black Nurses Association, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAS Healthcare has been honored as the inaugural recipient of the prestigious Founders Spirit Award by the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA). The award, presented in late July at the President's Gala during the NBNA 52nd Annual Institute and in San Francisco, California, recognizes VITAS for over two decades of dedicated support and innovative that align with the mission and vision of NBNA's founders. VITAS was the exclusive organization selected for this honor alongside five other individual recipients.



"VITAS Healthcare, with more than 20 years of dedicated support and innovative programming, has helped to advance the mission and vision of the NBNA founders, and thus we are delighted to honor them with this inaugural NBNA Founders Spirit Award," stated Dr. Sheldon D. Fields, 14th President of the National Black Nurses Association, Inc.

The Founders Spirit Award is a presidential honor. Its name is meant to evoke the enduring spirit of the original founders who created NBNA more than 50 years ago against the odds and amidst great adversity. VITAS has shown a documented history of dedicated support and extraordinary service to NBNA, going above and beyond and offering educational programming and advocacy of the mission and vision of the association.

“We are deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of all of our dedicated teams who deliver compassionate care to patients and families every day,” said VITAS Vice President of Community Affairs Diane Deese.“Among the many organizations that NBNA collaborates with, we are grateful to be the first recipient of this significant award. The same spirit and tenacity that cultivated NBNA from its inception-the refusal to give up-continues to inspire our efforts to deliver equitable, high-quality end-of-life care to our communities.”

The 20-plus-year journey between VITAS and NBNA has been marked by many collaborative initiatives reflecting a shared commitment to healthcare excellence and equity. Notable milestones include:



2003: Speaking at NBNA's 31st Annual Conference.

2007: Presenting the first NBNA End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium training program, equipping nurses with essential skills for compassionate end-of-life care, and launching the Annual NBNA/Esther Colliflower End-of-life Care Scholarship.

2012: Sponsoring the“Under 40 Forum” to foster the development of young nursing professionals, which continues today.

2015: Chartering the first VITAS nursing chapter, the“Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Chapter .”

2017: Passing NBNA's“End of Life Care Resolution” and recognizing the provision of over 20,000 continuing education credit hours to NBNA members, empowering nurses with knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care-recognized after a decade and continuing today.

2022: Launching the national Goals of Care Preceptorship Program at NBNA's 50th Annual Conference, strengthening the collective mission to provide compassionate and culturally sensitive care to diverse communities. 2024: Presenting three master class sessions, including“Inclusion, Equity and the Importance of Diversity for Patients With an Advanced Illness ,” at the 52nd Annual Conference.



A long-standing champion of NBNA, VITAS has been a consistent and visible advocate in celebrating Black excellence in nursing and promoting healthcare equity . The groundbreaking partnership continues to flourish, driven by mutual commitment to healthcare excellence and growth.

