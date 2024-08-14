Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global hypodermic syringes and needles market is set to expand from $7 billion in 2023 to $7.21 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Despite past challenges, including the ongoing impact of global health crises, the market is projected to grow to $8.33 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, driven by advancements in medical technology, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Steady Growth Driven by Medical Advances and Global Health Initiatives

The hypodermic syringes and needles market is witnessing steady growth due to a range of factors, including medical advancements, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, ongoing vaccination programs, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. With the global health landscape evolving, the market is supported by global health initiatives that address the increasing need for precise and effective medical treatments.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the hypodermic syringes and needles market include Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Cardinal Health Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on product innovations to enhance safety and usability. For example, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices launched the DispoJekt Safety Needle in June 2021, a single-use needle designed to prevent needle stick injuries, demonstrating the industry's commitment to improving patient safety and operational efficiency.

Trends Shaping the Market

The forecast period highlights several significant trends in the hypodermic syringes and needles market:

.Sustainable Packaging: Increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

.Technological Advances: Innovations in needle safety and functionality.

.Pre-Filled Syringes and Autoinjectors: Growing use of pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors for convenience and accuracy.

.Telehealth and Remote Medication: Expansion of remote healthcare services and home medication administration.

.Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations between companies to enhance manufacturing capabilities and market reach.

Market Segmentation

The hypodermic syringes and needles market is segmented as follows:

1 Type: Syringes, Needles

2 Usability: Disposable, Re-Usable

3 Application: Blood Collection, Drug Delivery, Vaccination, Insulin Administration, Other Applications

4 End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for hypodermic syringes and needles in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for medical devices. The detailed report offers further insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hypodermic syringes and needles market size, hypodermic syringes and needles market drivers and trends, hypodermic syringes and needles market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hypodermic syringes and needles market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

