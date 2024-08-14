Global Isothermal Forging Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The isothermal forging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.56 billion in 2023 to $9.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand in automotive sector, material advancements, cost efficiency, consumer electronics, energy sector requirements, environmental considerations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The isothermal forging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded material options, automotive lightweighting, medical implants, aerospace industry growth, green manufacturing practices.

Growth Driver Of The Isothermal Forging Market

Increasing demand for automobiles is expected to propel the growth of the isothermal forging market going forward. Automobiles refer to land-based autonomous passenger or commercial vehicles with a combustion engine and typically four or more wheels. Isothermal forging is an important process in the automobile industry for producing high-performance, complex-shaped parts that require high strength, durability, and precision, so increasing demand for automobiles will propel the growth of the isothermal forging market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the isothermal forging market include Anchor-Harvey Components LLC, Arconic Corp., ATI Forged Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., CFS Forge, H C Starck Solutions Services Inc.

The advanced technological effects are a key trend gaining popularity in the isothermal forging market. Major companies operating in the isothermal forging market are focusing on launching advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Raw Material: Carbon Steel Metal Forging, Alloy Steel Metal Forging, Aluminum Metal Forging, Magnesium Metal Forging, Stainless Steel Metal Forging, Titanium Metal Forging, Other Raw Material Metal Forging

2) By Processes: Conduction heating, Induction heating

3) By End Use Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, Agriculture Equipment, Automotive, Construction And Mining Equipment And Components, Electrical And Electronic, Energy And Power, Industrial And Manufacturing, Marine And Rail, Oil And Gas

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the isothermal forging market in 2023. The regions covered in the isothermal forging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Isothermal Forging Market Definition

Isothermal forging refers to a metal-forming process in which a heated metal billet is forged using a die that is held at a constant temperature during the forging process. This process is used to produce complex parts with tight tolerances and high strength requirements.

Isothermal Forging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Isothermal Forging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on isothermal forging market size, isothermal forging market drivers and trends, isothermal forging market major players, isothermal forging competitors' revenues, isothermal forging market positioning, and isothermal forging market growth across geographies. The isothermal forging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

