Goa To Implement Integrated System To Check Damaged Roads

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Aug 14 (IANS) Goa Chief Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Integrated Management System will be implemented to keep check on road and repairs of potholes.

Sawant speaking to persons, after having a review meeting with PWD officials and engineers, said that henceforth road contractors and concerned engineers will be held responsible for damage to roads and potholes.

“We are implementing the Integrated Management System (IMS) from October 1 to keep check on road construction and details of repairs. Under this, we will come to know who the contractor was and the name of the engineer who was monitoring it,” Sawant said.

“If the road gets damaged then the contractor and engineer will be responsible for it. IMS will be an App base system. Other departments will be on board. This will help for accountability of this system,” he said.

He said that contractors will be asked to repair potholes and damaged roads under the 'Defect Liability Period'.

“I have instructed officials that if accidents take place due to potholes, then even engineers will be held responsible,” Sawant said.

He added that there will be no additional burden on the state exchequer as henceforth the same contractor will repair the potholes and damaged roads.

“Contractors should repair all the potholes,” Sawant said.

Pramod Sawant said that his government has started action against contractors who failed to construct good quality roads.

“More than 100 show cause notices are served to contractors. We will also serve notices to engineers because they are also responsible,” Sawant said, adding before Ganesh Chaturthi all potholes will be repaired.

The BJP government is presently under attack for damaged roads.