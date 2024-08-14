Conservatory Cannabis Co. Opening New Retail Experience In Egg Harbor Township

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservatory Cannabis Co. owners Kayla Montoro and Jon Fleishman are on a mission to set new standards in New Jersey.

They've made a lot of exciting partnerships and created a one-of-a-kind cannabis retail experience to match.

"Our shop is so special," said Montoro. "I know there's nothing like it because we built it together. We carefully constructed everything. From the paint on the walls to the lighting and tile – there is nothing we haven't picked out ourselves."

Even their name, Conservatory Cannabis Co., or CCC, was chosen precisely. They wanted to encompass the serenity and down-to-earth ambiance of a plant conservatory, while mixing in the fun of a musical conservatory.

Alex Moore, artist and muralist, made their vision come to life with a mural, which is featured on CCC's retail floor. The design includes a wooden sun featuring music notes to "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles. The sun is displayed atop a painting of plants that you'd find in a typical plant conservatory.

The rareness of their dispensary doesn't end there.

"We're bringing something that is unmatched," said Fleishman. "We're crafting a handpicked menu. We want to bring everyone the best, not just whatever is out there."

One of the most innovative additions to their dispensary is technology called The Peak Beyond, which is designed to elevate the cannabis shopping experience.

"Conservatory Cannabis has prioritized creating an environment where customers can interact with products and seamlessly access valuable information through digital stations," said Jeff LaPenna, CEO of The Peak Beyond. "This approach not only reduces wait times and stress, but also equips customers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."

There are only 4 open dispensaries in New Jersey featuring this technology, making it exclusive to the local area.

Montoro and Fleishman are also working with Digital Awesome, a partner that is building Conservatory Cannabis their own custom mobile app.

"We're taking online ordering and loyalty to the next level with the new Conservatory Cannabis mobile app," said Mark Nelson, founder of Digital Awesome.

"Using it on your phone feels like stepping into the store, but with the added perks of no-wait shopping from the comfort of your

couches. Experience

quicker

checkouts, exclusive in-app deals on favorite brands, and exciting loyalty campaigns with mini-games that makes shopping a joy."

Digital Awesome is only developing with 7 New Jersey dispensaries right now.

"The platform we've built and designed with the Conservatory team is truly something special that locals won't want to miss." added Brady Halse, Partner at Digital Awesome.

The interior of Conservatory Cannabis is a beautiful and open space, boasting over 1,500 square feet of retail space, along with a lobby that's over 500 square feet. It houses custom made cabinetry from Taylor Made Custom Cabinetry and Design.

"The team at CCC had a unique vision that we helped bring to life," said Cory Taylor, Vice President of Taylor Made. "Everything in their shop is made custom by us – their reception desk, retail counter, display cases, and Peak Beyond station. Everything."

The dispensary itself may be one-of-a-kind, but so is their team. Their small staff possesses 43 years of combined experience in cannabis.

"You can't find a team in New Jersey like Team CCC," Montoro said. "They are so special and truly match the experience we envisioned. Customers are going to love getting to know them."

The retail cannabis dispensary is opening its doors for the first time to the public on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m., with their ribbon cutting event slated from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The event will have free live music produced by Tony Mart Presents and free mini donuts from Glazed and Confused. They are also hosting vendor pop-ups from North Lake Supply, Lily Extracts, Timeless, Garden Greens, and Loud Labs. Their grand opening event will have exclusive deals, including 30% off Timeless products and 20% off North Lake Supply pre rolls all day.

Conservatory Cannabis is located at 2516 Fire Road, Suite 2 in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Their regular hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. They are an adult use only dispensary, meaning you need to be 21 and older to purchase cannabis and don't require a medical card.

