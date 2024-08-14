Increasing consumer awareness of its benefits, demographic factors such as an aging population, changing dietary preferences towards functional foods, and ongoing research validating its therapeutic properties are driving factors which is attributed to the growth of the vitamin K2 market.



Vitamin K2 is recognized for its positive effects on bone health, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. As people become more focused on maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases, the demand for vitamin K2 supplements is expected to increase.In April 2023, Petrovax Pharm, a leading force in Russia's biotech sector renowned for its innovative immunobiological products and vaccines, introduced SunDevit to the Russian market. This cutting-edge complex, distinguished by its unique combination of vitamins D3 and K2, was specifically designed to enhance the immune system and support the health of muscles, bones, and joints.

The rising rates of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases globally are significantly boosting the demand for vitamin K2 products. Vitamin K2 is vital for bone health, as it helps direct calcium to strengthen bones and reduce fracture risks. Additionally, research indicates that vitamin K2 can prevent arterial calcification and lower the risk of heart issues. With an aging population and increasing cases of these conditions, interest in vitamin K2 supplements is growing. According to a study in published In February 2024, highlighted that Vitamin K2 notably reduces weight, abdominal fat, and liver fat in mice on a high-fat diet, marking a significant step in understanding its protective role against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The growth of the vitamin K2 market is further driven by key players expanding their product offerings. Companies are focusing on creating innovative formulations and delivery methods to meet diverse consumer preferences and improve product effectiveness. This includes new forms like capsules, tablets, soft gels, and liquids, as well as combining vitamin K2 with other supplements for specific health benefits. The diversifying their product lines, is anticipated to propel the demand for vitamin K2 in the nutraceutical industry. In January 2021, MENADIONA launched a new Vitamin K2 MK-7 grade for nutraceutical use, adhering to US Pharmacopeia standards for purity. This expansion into Vitamin K2 MK-7 complements their existing Vitamin K2 MK-4 offerings, emphasizing their expertise in Vitamin K chemistry and aiming to broaden their market presence.

Furthermore, government agencies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of promoting preventive healthcare through nutrition and dietary supplements. This has led to favorable regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation and quality assurance in the production of vitamin K2 supplements. Thus, the regulatory support for functional food ingredients like vitamin K2, coupled with ongoing research advancements validating its health benefits, are further propelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, scientific studies continue to uncover new therapeutic applications of vitamin K2 beyond bone and heart health, creating opportunities for market expansion. For instance, in October 2023, a study featured in Food & Function revealed that vitamin K supplements significantly regulate Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS) and Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) and lower the risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).

