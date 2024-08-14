Amazon Announces Significant Updates To Reimbursement Policies For Amazon FBA Sellers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amazon updates FBA reimbursement policies, setting new claim deadlines starting Nov 1, 2024. Act by Oct 23 to secure funds.

UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, Amazon has announced major updates to its reimbursement policies for Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sellers, effective November 1, 2024. These changes are designed to automate the process for lost and damaged items, though manual claims will remain necessary for complex cases. To assist sellers in adjusting to the new system, Amazon has set a critical deadline: all claims for the past 18 months must be filed by October 23, 2024.Key Changes to Amazon Reimbursement Policies:1. Automated Reimbursements: Starting November 1, Amazon will automate the reimbursement process for specific lost and damaged items. This automation aims to reduce the administrative burden on sellers and expedite claims processing.2. Adjusted Claim Windows:- Claims for lost or damaged items must be filed within 60 days.- Customer return claims are to be processed between 60 and 120 days.- Removal claims for items lost in transit need submission within 15 to 75 days.- All other removal claims must be filed within 60 days of delivery.3. Extended Filing Opportunity: Until October 23, 2024, Amazon FBA sellers have the opportunity to file claims for issues dating back up to 18 months. This transitional period is critical for sellers to adjust to the new timelines and ensure all eligible reimbursements are claimed.Immediate Actions Required by FBA Sellers:- Audit Your Amazon Account: Sellers should conduct a thorough review of their Amazon account transactions, especially focusing on inventory management and FBA fees from the past 18 months. Claim your FREE Audit Offer today!- File Claims Promptly: With the upcoming changes, it is crucial for sellers to file any pending claims before the October 23 deadline to avoid potential losses.Support for Sellers:In response to these updates, our firm offers comprehensive services to assist Amazon FBA sellers in managing their accounts and filing claims. Our dedicated case managers are prepared to handle the entire reimbursement process, ensuring sellers can focus on growing their businesses without the added stress of navigating the new policy landscape.About FBA Reimbursements:We provide a detailed, streamlined approach to managing Amazon reimbursement claims, including a free initial audit, no upfront fees, and payment only upon successful reimbursement. Our services are designed to be easy, quick, and convenient, helping you secure every dollar Amazon owes you .For more information or to start your free audit, please visit our website at

