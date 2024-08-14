Canopy Connect Integrates With Turborater To Create A Seamless Insurance Quoting Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tolga Tezel, Founder and CEO of Canopy ConnectBEAVERTON, ORE., USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance verification technology provider today announced a new integration between Canopy Connect's insurance data intake platform and the TurboRater comparative rater.For insurance agencies that need to get verified insurance information from their prospects efficiently, Canopy Connect's insurance data intake platform enables their prospects to share insurance information directly from their current insurance carrier. Through a Canopy Connect link, an insured selects their current carrier from more than 300 available insurance carriers, and signs in. Canopy Connect will retrieve, normalize, and enrich up to 250 data points.With this integration, rich insurance data is transferred from Canopy Connect to TurboRater and populates in a newly initiated quote. The agent only has to check the imported details, suggest any necessary coverage adjustments, and request quotes from more than 200 insurance carriers.“TurboRater is one of the fastest quoting platforms and Canopy is the fastest way to intake insurance data,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect .“This integrated experience makes the quoting process far more efficient from beginning to end.”Learn more about Canopy Connect's integration with TurboRater at:About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy ConnectTM is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at###

