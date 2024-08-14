Infant Nutrition Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infant Nutrition Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global infant nutrition market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $35.29 billion in 2023 to $38.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Despite challenges, the market's trajectory remains strong, with projections indicating it will reach $54.01 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, driven by advancements in formula development, urbanization, evolving lifestyles, and supportive government initiatives.

Increasing Focus on Immune Health and E-Commerce Growth

The rising emphasis on immune health, coupled with a growing demand for organic and natural products, is propelling the market's growth. Innovations in packaging, the convenience of e-commerce, and heightened awareness of environmental impacts are also contributing factors. E-commerce is playing a pivotal role by offering convenience, a broad product range, and accessibility, which is evidenced by a 7.5% increase in e-commerce estimates in Q2 2023 compared to the previous year.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global infant nutrition market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, and Nestlé SA are driving market innovation with new product developments. For example, Danone's introduction of the Dairy & Plants Adapt baby formula in July 2022 highlights the trend towards plant-based protein solutions. This formula, with 60% plant-based protein, DHA, and other plant-sourced nutrients, addresses evolving consumer preferences.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends include advancements in formula ingredients, human milk oligosaccharides, and plant-based nutrition. Digitalization in parental education and a focus on clean labels and transparency are also shaping the market. The growing influence of e-commerce is expected to further accelerate market growth.

Segments

.By Type: Infant Milk Formula, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Prepared Baby Food, Other Types

.By Meal: Baby Cereals, Baby Snacks, Baby Drinks, Other Baby Meals

.By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for infant nutrition in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The detailed report provides a comprehensive analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infant nutrition market size, infant nutrition market drivers and trends, infant nutrition market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The infant nutrition market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

