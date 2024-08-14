Global Herbage Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Herbage Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Herbage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The herbage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.58 billion in 2023 to $9.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to historical consumer awareness, cultural and dietary shifts, historical medicinal use, historical agricultural practices, historical research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The herbage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory developments, growing herbal supplements demand, expanding research and development, shifting consumer preferences, and global economic outlook.

Growth Driver Of The Herbage Market

The rising demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the herbage market going forward. Organic products are items produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms, and are often cultivated using environmentally sustainable practices. The herbage market plays a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for organic products by supplying a diverse range of naturally cultivated plants and herbs, supporting sustainable and pesticide-free practices that align with the preferences of consumers seeking organic alternatives.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the herbage market include Cargill Incorporated, Kreamer Feeds Inc., Scratch and Peck Feeds, Country Heritage Feeds, ForFarmers, Green Mountain Feeds.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the herbage market. Major companies operating in the herbage market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the herbage market.

Segments:

1) By Ingredient: Protein Meals And Cakes, Cereals And Grains, Brans, Additives, Agro-Industrial By-Products

2) By Application: Beef Organic Ruminant, Dairy Organic Ruminant, Calves, Other Applications

3) By End User: Feed, Fodder, Agro-Based, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the herbage market in 2023. The regions covered in the herbage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Herbage Market Definition

Herbage refers to vegetation that is herbaceous. Herbage is used to provide animals with food for grazing.

The main ingredients of herbage are protein meals and cakes, cereals and grains, beans, additives, and agro-industrial by-products. Protein meals and cakes refer to meals that are high in protein, which is obtained from herbage to be used as a valuable source of protein. It is used for various applications such as beef organic ruminants, dairy organic ruminants, calves, and others by feed, fodder, agro-based, and others.

Herbage Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Herbage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on herbage market size , herbage market drivers and trends, herbage market major players, herbage competitors' revenues, herbage market positioning, and herbage market growth across geographies. The herbage market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

