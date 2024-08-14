National Veteran Business Development Council Announces Strategic Alliance With The U.S. Small Business Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Robert Yannuzzi, Assistant Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), the leading certification organization for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), is excited to announce a newly signed Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This partnership is designed to bolster the development and expansion of small businesses across the nation, with a special emphasis on the veteran community.Through this collaborative effort, the NVBDC will work intimately with the SBA's Resource Partners to deliver essential business development information, up-to-date data, and comprehensive access to SBA resources. By enhancing awareness of SBA's services and programs within its network, the NVBDC ensures that veteran business owners receive timely referrals to SBA's Resource Partners. The Council will also actively participate in and promote SBA-sponsored events, contributing speakers to foster a rich exchange of knowledge. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the support structure for veteran entrepreneurs, empowering them to effectively leverage the extensive resources offered by the SBA.The alliance reflects the deep commitment of both organizations to support the growth of small businesses, focusing particularly on those owned by veterans. By sharing resources, knowledge, and opportunities, the NVBDC and the SBA aim to provide veterans with the necessary tools to thrive in today's competitive business environment, ensuring they have the robust support needed to succeed.Key Initiatives Include:Information Sharing: The SBA will provide NVBDC with current information about its programs and services, helping to keep veteran business owners informed and well-equipped to take advantage of growth opportunities. We invite all veteran business owners to go toEducational and Training Events: The SBA will offer speakers and training resources for NVBDC events and workshops, enhancing the business acumen of veteran entrepreneurs.Networking Opportunities: The alliance will facilitate greater participation of veteran-owned businesses in SBA-sponsored events, providing invaluable networking opportunities.Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“This Strategic Alliance with the SBA represents a significant advancement for veteran business owners across the country. By combining our resources and knowledge with the SBA, we can more effectively support our nation's heroes in achieving their entrepreneurial goals.”“Having the NVBDC as part of our network of resources through this Strategic Alliance enhances the realm of possibilities and accessible support for veteran-owned small businesses no matter where they are located,” said Robert Yannuzzi , Assistant Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development.“NVBDC brings strategic and targeted training for veterans looking to develop their businesses and take them to the next level. We are proud to partner with them as we aim to accomplish one singular mission: helping veteran-owned small businesses thrive.”This partnership is set to last for two years, with potential for extension and expansion based on its success. Both parties are committed to a seamless collaboration that respects and upholds their shared mission of supporting veteran entrepreneurs.Under the Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the SBA, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) commits to enhancing the services provided to veteran-owned small businesses.About the U.S. Small Business AdministrationThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) plays a pivotal role in aiding, counseling, assisting, and protecting the interests of small business owners across the nation. This federal agency offers comprehensive support through financial assistance, contractual guidance, and business development services. A key component of its mission is to advocate on behalf of small businesses, ensuring they have the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive.Furthermore, the SBA administers a revised certification program specifically tailored for veteran-owned small businesses that are interested in pursuing federal contracting opportunities. This program facilitates easier access to federal contracts, empowering veteran entrepreneurs to leverage their business capacity in the competitive government contracting arena. Through these certifications and its advocacy efforts, the SBA continues to bolster the small business community, fostering economic growth and innovation across the country.Please visit their website here to learn more about the U.S Small Business Administration.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn