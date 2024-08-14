SENTA Marks Second Year In A Row With Inc. 5000 Prestigious Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SENTA Partners Ranks No. 1122 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

- Adam Low, CEO of SENTA PartnersATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”) ranks No. 1122 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second year in a row that SENTA has been recognized by Inc., ranking No. 588 last year. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and Allergy services in the U.S.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are honored to have been recognized two years in a row by Inc. 5000. This is a great accomplishment, and I am proud of everyone within the organization who made it possible to be selected as one of the fastest growing companies,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA Partners.“Our focus has always been on providing business support to physicians and their practices, empowering them to focus on providing exceptional service and personalized care to our patients. We take pride in this acknowledgment and reflect on our past growth and the growth we have ahead.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Since being founded in 2019, SENTA has completed 15 health care partnerships and now boasts 1,100 employees, including 200 providers across 77 locations in seven states in the Southern region. If interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, contact the Chief Growth Officer, Zack Usilton at ....ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000 METHODOLOGYInc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.ABOUT SENTA PARTNERSSouthern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. In 2023 and 2024, SENTA was named #588 and #1122 on INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. For additional information on SENTA, please visit .ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERSShore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: .

