Independence Day 2024: Check Out 15 Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam Movies To Release On August 15

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This Independence Day, movie enthusiasts are in for a treat, with movies – of genres ranging from horror to comedy to drama -- lining up in theatres on August 15. India will be celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15 . Some of the much-awaited movies are set for release on the occasion.

Here's a list of movies to hot theatres on August 15, 2024:Tamil; Horror-thrillerTamil; Drama; historical, actionHindi; ComedyHindi; Comedy, horrorHindi; Action, DramaTelugu; Action, Sci-Fi, thrillerTelugu; ACtion, Drama, thrillerTamil; Comedy, DramaTelugu; DramaTelugu; DramaMalayalam; Comedy, Drama, FamilyMalayalam; Comedy, DramaKannada; DramaBengali; Comedy, RomanceBengali; Biography How these are likely to perform on Box office?

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, told Bollywood Hungama that Stree 2 "is all set to take a fantastic start" . The report added that the Raj Kumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer can probably be the top 2 or top 3 films released on Independence Day, nearing Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns . "Both clocked Rs. 30 crore plus. Stree 2's opening can be in this range," Johar said.

| Independence Day: Patriotic movies, web-series to watch on OTT

Meanwhile, the report quoted Vishek Chauhan as saying that Stree 2 is facing capacity issues. "Had the other two films not come out on August 15, Stree 2 would have opened at Rs. 40 crores plus. Now it'll open at around Rs. 30 crore," he said, adding that,“The demand for Stree 2 is at par with any biggie.”

| OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal, however, predicted,“Stree 2 would open at Rs. 27-28 crore.” As for Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, he said,“Khel Khel Mein would open at around Rs. 3.50-4 crores. Vedaa would have an opening of around Rs. 6-7 crore.”