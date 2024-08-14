'We Want Culprit To Be...': Mamata Banerjee's Big Remark Amid Anger Over Kolkata RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder - Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid widespread outrage, anger and protests across country over the rape-murder of Kolkata's RG Kar doctor , West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she will extend all support to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high court on Tuesday transferred the case to the CBI from the Kolkata Police.

Banerjee's remark comes amid agitations by doctors affecting several services, as she urged them to get back to work.

"The Kolkata had the evidence , which we have now handed over to the CBI. We want the culprit to be hanged," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that she would abide by the Calcutta High Court's order and extend all support to the CBI.

“We have no problem with CBI being handed over the case as we want it solved at the earliest.”

She alleged that CPI(M), BJP trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in Bengal, reported PTI.

"Abuse me as much as you want, but please don't abuse the state,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi Reacts

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha , said that the entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident, adding,“The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.”

TMC hits back

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations as baseless.“Before making such remarks, he should check and cross-check facts. He must not forget the dismal track record regarding women's safety during the Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) regime and (previous) Congress governments at the Centre,” Ghosh said.

BJP hits out at TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson hits out at TMC government and said, "What has happened in West Bengal under the watch of Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government is nothing short of Nirbhaya Part 2. It is evident now that this was not a rape, it was a gang rape. The evidence indicates that".

Accusing the TMC government of not acting swiftly on all the persons involved in the crime he said "Only one accused has been arrested. The rest of the accused are being protected because of their links with TMC."

IMA delegation meets parents of rape-murder victim

A delegation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), led by National President Dr RV Asokan, visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to meet with the parents of the incident.

"As a team, IMA went and met the parents of the victim, and we were shattered. They are totally helpless; they have a lot to say about how the incident was not informed to them for several hours. They were not allowed to meet the Principal," he said.

Kolkata Police breaks silence

Kolkata Police rejected reports about they informin about 'suicide' to the family of raped-murdered RG Kar doctor. They made the clarification while responding to four questions posed by an X user.

Protests held

"Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied" - read placards held by protestors in various parts of the country.

Accused arrested

On August 9, the body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.