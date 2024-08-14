(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Randstad US announced they have been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions
– Business & Professionals. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted annually to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology based on overall capability and market impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers
"In today's rapidly evolving workforce, hiring organizations are increasingly selecting partners to deliver end-to-end talent solutions that provide the specialized skills and expertise that their business needs, and our partner for talent strategy is answering that call with a specialization approach that ensures all talent and clients receive the focused expertise they are looking for," said Marc-Etienne Julien, CEO of Randstad North America. "We are excited to be recognized as a Leader for Business and Professionals by Everest Group, and look forward to building on this distinction by continuing to deliver the most specialized solutions in the marketplace."
Randstad US is a partner for talent, finding, nurturing, and connecting specialized talent with businesses to drive demonstrable results. Its talent-centric approach means customers get diverse, future-ready talent that seamlessly adapts to evolving business needs. With a focus on specialization, combined with the best professionals in the industry, a reputation for delivery excellence, powered by data and industry-leading tools, Randstad US helps businesses achieve long-term workforce agility, business value, and a competitive edge – with focus and at-scale, while helping talent achieve a rewarding career path with equitable opportunities.
Click here to view the US Business & Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix image.
Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions that guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing, delivering precise and action-oriented guidance.
About Randstad North America
Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the
world's leading talent company. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. Learn more at
or .
Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. For more information, see .
SOURCE Randstad US
MENAFN14082024003732001241ID1108554614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.