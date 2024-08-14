(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Randstad US announced they have been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions

– Business & Professionals. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted annually to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and based on overall capability and impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers

"In today's rapidly evolving workforce, hiring organizations are increasingly selecting partners to deliver end-to-end talent solutions that provide the specialized skills and expertise that their business needs, and our partner for talent strategy is answering that call with a specialization approach that ensures all talent and clients receive the focused expertise they are looking for," said Marc-Etienne Julien, CEO of Randstad North America. "We are excited to be recognized as a Leader for Business and Professionals by Everest Group, and look forward to building on this distinction by continuing to deliver the most specialized solutions in the marketplace."

Randstad US is a partner for talent, finding, nurturing, and connecting specialized talent with businesses to drive demonstrable results. Its talent-centric approach means customers get diverse, future-ready talent that seamlessly adapts to evolving business needs. With a focus on specialization, combined with the best professionals in the industry, a reputation for delivery excellence, powered by data and industry-leading tools, Randstad US helps businesses achieve long-term workforce agility, business value, and a competitive edge – with focus and at-scale, while helping talent achieve a rewarding career path with equitable opportunities.

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions that guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing, delivering precise and action-oriented guidance.

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's leading talent company.

world's leading talent company. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. Learn more at

Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. For more information, see .

