Indonesia Consumer Lifestyles Report 2024: Market Sizes (Historic And Forecasts), Company Shares, Brands And Distribution Data

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Consumer landscape in Indonesia 2024

Personal traits and values

Indonesian consumers are concerned about the rising costs of everyday items

Baby boomers in Indonesia set the most time apart for extended family

In Indonesia, millennials most regularly give back to those in need

Indonesian consumers enjoy exploring and trying new offerings

Millennials are the most optimistic generation in Indonesia

Personal traits and values survey highlights

Home life and leisure time

Indonesians most regularly spend their time at home socialising online

Millennials and baby boomers visit social media most often

Baby boomers and Gen Z both prefer h omes with minimalistic design

Gen Z is the generation keenest on rural living in Indonesia

Indonesians cite safety as their highest concern when travelling

Home life and leisure time survey highlights

Eating and dietary habits

Most I ndonesian consumers look for healthy ingredients in food and beverages

Millennials are more satisfied with their own cooking skills than other generations are

Indonesians generally cook and prepare their own meals

Millennials and baby boomers more likely to seek out healthy ingredients

Older generations more comfortable paying more for non-GMO food

Eating and dietary habits survey highlights

Working life

Millennials the only generation to prefer their employers value ethics over employee safety

Indonesians prioritise a strong work-life balance

Gen Z most driven by earning a competitive income

Indonesians expect to work from home and enjoy flexible working hours

Working life survey highlights

Health and wellness

Consumers in Indonesia engage in less strenuous exercise like walking or hiking

Massages are the preferred stress-reduction activity for Indonesians

Indonesians consider health and nutritional properties a highly influential product feature

Millennials and baby boomers most regularly use apps to track their health or fitness

Health and wellness survey highlights

Shopping and spending

Indonesians striving for a more simplified way of living

Younger generations more regularly buy themselves small treats

Gen Z prefer products with unambiguous labels

Younger generations feel better about buying more eco- and ethically-conscious products

Baby boomers big on buying sustainably-produced goods

Millennials are far more likely to write reviews and provide feedback via social media

Younger generations most regularly use price comparison websites

Indonesians mostly expect to increase their spending on education

Older generations show apprehension regarding their current financial condition Shopping and spending survey highlights

