Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 452.74 Bn By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global paper and paperboard packaging size is calculated to be worth USD 323.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 452.74 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.28% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper and paperboard packaging market size is predicted to cross around USD 452.74 billion by 2032 increasing from USD 310.49 billion in 2023, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Get a comprehensive Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Companies, Share free sample:

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market at a Glance

Paper and paperboard packaging is widely utilized in transportation of products due to its cost-effective, sustainable and durable properties. Along with these qualities, preserving the freshness and providing easy opening manoeuvre of the product to the consumer are the leading objectives of the market. The awareness among the consumers has increased the environmental consciousness and the consequence demands sustainability, which is observed to support the expansion of the paper and paperboard packaging market.

With the advancements of technologies and changing consumer behaviour in the industry, the paper and paperboard market has experienced multiple innovations such as packaging solutions with aesthetic appearance, eco-friendly packaging and advanced materials . Along with it, the smart packaging solutions across the industry.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ ...

Urbanization and Environmental awareness drive the paper and paperboard packaging market

Urbanization interconnects many factors together which are the food and beverage market, personal care market, pharmaceutical market and all these market use material for packaging their products which should be environmentally sustainable and should also follow the strict government regulations. All these sectors drive the paper packaging market which fulfils all the features mentioned by the market costumers. E-commerce is also another driving factor for the demand of shipping boxes and other paper-based packaging market. Here, e-commerce is the result of rising incomes of the middle class which heightens the consumption of packaged products.

Environmental Concerns to Create Restraint for the Market

The paper packaging material which is made from wood pulp is the product of trees and excessive reliance on this can lead to environmental hazards and deforestation. An additional factor, water, whose consumption is necessary for the energy source to produce the packaging material will lead to water problems, in general scarcity. Although the purchase of paper packaging material seems cost-effective to the common consumer, it is the opposite for the other sectors. Apart from this, opposite alternative packaging materials are the intense competitive hindrances for the paper packaging market. The materials like plastic and aluminium are the competitors where the price and profit margins are getting affected. Government regulations regarding can also maximize the costs and imply strict packaging policies.

Get a customized Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market report designed according to your preferences:

Rising Demand for E-friendly Packaging to Create Opportunity

Paper being a recycled and biodegradable-based material is a magnum opus for the paper packaging market. The eco-friendly and sustainability demand has paved away for the market to use materials like recycled paper, bagasse and bamboo as a resource to maintain and respect the initiative and awareness of consumers and the government. The e-commerce growth, food and beverage industry, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are the groundbreaking factors which presents multiple opportunities for the paper and paperboard packaging market. All these sectors use sustainable and aesthetic packaging to expand their brand and reputation. Although the factors are minor, other services which add value to the packaging include design, development and testing of the material also create opportunity for the market. The leading companies in the market leverage all the opportunities consequently rising the paper and paperboard packaging market.

Regional Insights

Asia-pacific is the leading region for the paper and paperboard packaging market. The market in this region is driven by food and beverages, sustainable packaging rapid urbanization , increasing incomes, and emerging e-commerce sector. Countries like Japan, China, and India are the major contributors, given the reason that they have large populations and growing economies.

In May 2024, Indian Paper Manufactures Association in a statement has said that increasing imports of printing paper, coated paper and paperboard are posing a threat to India's Make in India initiative, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and also to the domestic industry. The imports have increased by 34% to 19.3 lakh tonnes in 2023-2024, driven by shipments from ASEAN countries. IPMA has requested the government to raise the basic customs duty on from 10% to 25% on the import of paper and paperboard.

North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on sustainability, given the reason it has developed infrastructure as its support system. In addition, recycling and reuse system had given them the advantage to circular economy. Luxury brands and cosmetics are the highest contributors of the paper packaging market in the USA.

In March 2024, Aptar, a North American manufacturing company, had launched Halo pack's paperboard tray which is produced with Forest Stewardship Council certified recycled cardboard and contains minimal amount of film, can be recycled in existing cardboard streams once the film is removed. The use of cardboard materials by Halo pack achieves 90% reduction in plastic. The tray is available in wide range such as skin pack, clamshell, freezable, microwave and oven able and also includes modified atmosphere packaging .

Europe is the remarked as the sustainability leader. The strict regulations related to environmental awareness is what drives the region to adapt and abide the eco-friendly packaging solution. The prioritization of waste management and a focus on recycling system is the goal for the region. Germany and Sweden are the leading contributors in paper and paperboard packaging market.

In June 2024, Sappi Europe launched Algro Volume as its latest addition, which is recyclable and made of 100% virgin fibres. It covers features likes Oder neutrality and suitability as per PFR, German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, the US food and Drug administration and Austrian food legislation. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical and personal care sector are the leading consumers of the product.

Major Breakthroughs in the Paper and Paperboard Market



In December 2023, McCormack Family Farms in collaboration with Smurfit Kappa produced a water-resisting coating cardboard trays which are resilient to the moisture, bio-degradable in nature and is a potential solution against the plastic bags. The company leans towards sustainable recycled packaging . In November 2023, Dutch Government launched a statement for Notpla, a seaweed-based packaging company, which had launched its product in regulations following the recyclable and plastic free drive. The government recognized the product as plastic free as per the EU Single-Use Plastic Drive and the company hopes to replace the plastic packaging units in Netherland .

The Folding Cartons Segment is Observed to Remain as a Widely Used

Folding cartons offer high versatility in terms of design, size, and shape, making them suitable for a wide range of products across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer electronics. With increasing consumer and regulatory demand for environmentally friendly packaging, folding cartons, which are recyclable and often made from recycled materials, are favored over plastic alternatives. This aligns with the global push towards sustainability and reducing plastic waste.

The Food and Beverage Industry to Sustain as a Leader in the Market

The food and beverages segment is observed to sustain as a leader in the paper and paperboard market in the upcoming years. The expansion of e-commerce, particularly in the food and beverage sector, has increased the demand for sturdy and reliable packaging solutions that can withstand the rigors of shipping. Paper and paperboard provide the necessary strength and protection for these products during transit. Paper and paperboard offer excellent printing and branding opportunities, allowing food and beverage companies to create visually appealing and distinctive packaging that enhances product visibility and brand recognition.

More Insights Towards Packaging

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share and Growth

The global PCR plastic packaging market size anticipated to rise from USD 39.78 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 72.93 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2032.

Baby Food Packaging Market Size, Share and Companies

The baby food packaging market size envisaged to surge from USD 62.21 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 128.80 billion by 2032, at a growing CAGR of 7.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

Personal Care Packaging Market Size and Companies

The personal care packaging market size predicted to climb from USD 32.48 billion in 2022 attain a calculated USD 59.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.



The global food service packaging market size is anticipated to rise from USD 94.37 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD 160.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market size to expand from USD 51,781.4 million in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 97,654.56 million by 2032, growing at a 6.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global single-use packaging market size predicted to climb from USD 37.48 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 63.74 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.46% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global alcoholic beverage packaging market size expected to increase from USD 66.68 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 116.63 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global form-fill-seal packaging market size anticipated to rise from USD 8.97 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 14.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global pet care packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to reaching an estimated USD 17.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

The worldwide refillable packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 41.50 billion in 2022 to reaching an estimated USD 61.72 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



Top Companies in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market



Smurfit Kappa

WestRock

International Paper

Mondi

DS Smith

Tetra Pak

Stora Enso

UPM-Kymmene

Pactiv Evergreen

Amcor Oji Holdings



Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market TOC

Introduction



Research Objective

Scope of the Study Definition and Taxonomy



Research Methodology



Research Approach

Data Sources Assumptions



Executive Summary



Synopsis Analyst Recommendations

Market Overview



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Value chain analysis



Raw Material Sourcing



Manufacturing Process



Logistics & Transportation

Buyer Preferences

Trends



Market Trends

Technological Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Bargaining Power of Suppliers



Bargaining Power of Buyers



Threat of Substitute



Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Competition

PESTLE Analysis for 5 Leading Countries

Regulatory Framework for Leading Countries/Regions

Supply Demand Analysis





Production & Consumption Statistics



Export Import Statistics Price Trend Analysis

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Assessment



Overview

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Product Type (2021 – 2033)



Folding Cartons



Corrugated box



Boxboard

Others

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Packaging Type (2021 – 2033)



Paper Bags



Paper cups



Pouches



Containers

Others

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By End Use Type (2021 – 2033)



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care

Industrial

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Region Type (2021 – 2033)



Asia Pacific



North America



Europe LAMEA

Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Assessment



Overview

Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Product Type (2021 – 2033)



Folding Cartons



Corrugated box



Boxboard

Others

Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Packaging Type (2021 – 2033)



Paper Bags



Paper cups



Pouches



Containers

Others

Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By End Use Type (2021 – 2033)



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care Industrial



North America Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Assessment



Overview

North America Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Product Type (2021 – 2033)



Folding Cartons



Corrugated box



Boxboard

Others

North America Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Packaging Type (2021 – 2033)



Paper Bags



Paper cups



Pouches



Containers

Others

North America Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By End Use Type (2021 – 2033)



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care Industrial



Europe Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Assessment



Overview

Europe Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Product Type (2021 – 2033)



Folding Cartons



Corrugated box



Boxboard

Others

Europe Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Packaging Type (2021 – 2033)



Paper Bags



Paper cups



Pouches



Containers

Others

Europe Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By End Use Type (2021 – 2033)



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care Industrial



LAMEA Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Assessment



Overview

LAMEA Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Product Type (2021 – 2033)



Folding Cartons



Corrugated box



Boxboard

Others

LAMEA Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Packaging Type (2021 – 2033)



Paper Bags



Paper cups



Pouches



Containers

Others

LAMEA Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By End Use Type (2021 – 2033)



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care Industrial



Company Profile



International Paper Company



Company Overview



Geographic Footprints



Financial Performance



Product Portfolio



SWOT Analysis



R&D Efforts



Recent Developments & Strategic Collaborations

Product Launch/M&A/Technical Collaboration

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd

Mondi Group

ITC Ltd

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

WestRock Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Oji Holdings Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd

Conclusion & Recommendations

Act Now and Get Your Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Companies and Insight 2032 @

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership. Subscribe now for access to detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead in the dynamic packaging sector with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities : Subscribe to Annual Membership

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: