Zaya Younan, the world-renowned entrepreneur and master winemaker, is redefining the global wine and spirits with his extraordinary craftsmanship through his company, Younan Wine Estates. His four vineyards in Bordeaux's prestigious Saint-Émilion Grand Cru region, under the banner of Younan Wine Estates , are now being celebrated as some of the finest in the world, further establishing Younan as one of the best winemakers on the planet.

Younan's vineyards, nestled in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, have become synonymous with unparalleled quality and sophistication. Each vineyard reflects his meticulous attention to detail, from the selection of the finest terroirs to the innovative cultivation techniques that honor the centuries-old traditions of the region. Under his leadership, Younan Wine Estates has produced wines that have captivated connoisseurs and critics alike, earning top ratings and accolades on the global stage.

“Our mission at Younan Wine Estates has always been to create wines that are not just enjoyed, but revered,” says Zaya Younan CEO of Younan Wine Estates .“The recognition our vineyards are receiving is a testament to the dedication and passion we pour into every bottle. We are committed to preserving the legacy of Saint-Émilion while also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of wine.”

The wines produced from Younan Wine Estate's vineyards in Saint-Émilion Grand Cru are characterized by their exceptional balance, depth, and complexity. Each vintage is a celebration of the unique microclimates and rich soils that define this legendary appellation, combined with Younan's innovative winemaking techniques. The result is a portfolio of wines that offer a transcendent experience, reflecting the very best of Bordeaux.

Critics and wine enthusiasts from around the world have taken notice. Younan Wine Estate's wines have consistently received high ratings from leading wine publications and have been praised for their elegance, structure, and aging potential. The 2023 vintage, in particular, has been hailed as a standout, with several bottles earning scores of 98 and above from prestigious wine critics.

Adding to this acclaim, Younan Wine Estate's wines are now being served in some of the top-rated Michelin-starred restaurants in both France and the United States. These establishments, known for their commitment to culinary excellence, have recognized Younan's wines as the perfect complement to their exquisite menus, further solidifying his position as a top-tier winemaker in the global luxury market.

But Younan's expertise does not stop at wine. In addition to his world-class vineyards, Younan is also producing some of the highest-rated cognac and vodka, all crafted in the historic city of Cognac, France. His spirits have received equally impressive accolades, earning high ratings worldwide for their exceptional quality and luxurious taste. Zaya Younan is uniquely positioned as the only top wine producer who also excels in creating ultra-premium spirits, demonstrating his unparalleled versatility and mastery in the world of fine beverages.

These accolades come as no surprise to those familiar with Younan's broader influence in the luxury industry. Known for his unwavering commitment to excellence, Younan has seamlessly translated his expertise from real estate, spirits, and fashion into the art of winemaking and spirit production. His approach mirrors his philosophy in all his ventures: to create something truly extraordinary that stands the test of time.

Younan Wine Estate's Bordeaux Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, along with his top-rated cognac and vodka, are not just a testament to his skill as a winemaker and spirits producer but also a symbol of his dedication to elevating French viticulture and spirit craftsmanship on the world stage. As his wines and spirits continue to garner international acclaim and are served in the most prestigious dining establishments, Zaya Younan is solidifying his legacy as one of the most influential and celebrated figures in the global wine and spirits industry.

**About Zaya Younan :**

Zaya Younan is a world-renowned executive, entrepreneur, and master winemaker and spirits producer, recognized for his contributions across multiple industries, including real estate, luxury goods, winemaking, and spirits production. As the founder and CEO of Younan Company Private Equity Firm , he has built an empire known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. Through Younan Wine Estates, his passion for wine and spirits has led to the creation of some of the most highly regarded vineyards in Bordeaux and top-rated cognac and vodka, earning him a reputation as one of the best producers in the world. Younan's wines and spirits are now featured in top-rated Michelin-starred restaurants across France and the United States.

