The Rise Of Private Cloud Market: A $190.9 Billion Industry Dominated By Tech Giants - Google, Microsoft, HPE, Vmware | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Private Cloud size will grow from USD 124.8 billion in 2024 to USD 190.9 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period , according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The factors that power the global private cloud market are security and compliance. Businesses are getting worried about data security and privacy.

Since private clouds enhance security measures and data protection better than public clouds, they will be suitable for companies in the financial, health, government, and other areas of operation. Also, the fact that one can provide a level of security measure to meet the needs of a particular user and the possibility of archiving data from a specific region makes the use of a private cloud. Also, there is a rise in the number of cybercriminals, which means there is a need for secure physical spaces, which the private cloud affords, to address the risk of data loss and other infiltration.

Private Cloud Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Increasing demand for data security

Customization and control over IT infrastructure Enhanced performance and reliability

Restraints:



High initial costs. Complexity of implementation and management

Opportunities:



Integration with hybrid cloud solutions Emphasis on sustainability and green IT

List of Top Companies in Private Cloud Market:



Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

VMware (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

HPE (US)

Cisco (US) SAP (Germany)

Another critical factor is the need to manage the activities related to operation and regulating costs. As it is an on-demand self-service infrastructure, the use of resources in the private cloud is flexible and thus assists an organization in controlling the use and the provision of resources in response to demand; the placing of infrastructure in the private cloud is done based on the workload and helps organizations to put environments that offer the best results at a lesser cost. Furthermore, applied technologies such as artificial intelligence , machine learning, and extensive data analysis are also used in businesses increasingly, and private clouds enable the use of necessary resources for computationally-intensive applications. Private cloud also integrates nicely with Hybrid and Multi-Cloud strategies to provide companies with the benefits of private and public clouds with flexibility and innovation squarely in their court, not to mention keeping critical assets on their side of the fence.

The type segment of the private cloud market is segmented into on-premises private cloud, managed private cloud, hosted private cloud, and virtual private cloud. As a sub-structure of a public cloud, a virtual private cloud (VPC) offers an organization a set of speculatively isolated cloud assets. A hybrid cloud is the idea of having the advantages of a private cloud, such as security, control, and compliance within the public cloud. Organizations can create their virtual topology regarding subnets, IP addresses, and routing. They also benefit from the public cloud's scalability, cost-effectiveness, and availability. AWS provides one of the most well-known VPCs, Amazon VPC. Amazon VPC enables organizations to build virtual networks inside the AWS cloud, link them to the company's data centers, and manage traffic flow with the help of sophisticated tools. This configuration enables organizations to execute critical processes in a contained area shielded from external influences while leveraging other AWS features and the firm's cloud solutions.

The private cloud market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. For the Asia Pacific, the private cloud solutions are suitable for both the large and small industries and the various industry types, including BFSI, manufacturing, IT & ITeS, due to security compliances and demand for better business outcomes. In context with the BFSI segment, large-scale financial organizations apply private-public cloud to manage important customer data safely, manage massive compliance, and give real-time analysis. This assists them in increasing customer service delivery and introducing new sets of financial products into the market. Industry investments and innovation: BFSI segment SMEs adopt private clouds to achieve a cost-efficient environment for delivering innovative financial services within the regional and global compliance benchmarks.

In manufacturing, it has been observed that the private cloud is positive towards large industries and SMEs in terms of manufacturing performance, IoT , and supply chain. Companies that have large production chains frequently use private clouds, for instance, in the production lines for real-time processing of production data, setting up maintenance schedules, and consistent distribution of resources, which significantly reduces downtime; private clouds are essential for SMEs because they can be able to lease advanced manufacturing technologies and high variable resources that otherwise they would need to invest highly heave capital to purchase and install, and use for the improvement of the production processes.

In the IT and IT industry, private cloud improves IT and services infrastructure and delivery security. Microsoft and Oracle have, especially in the Asia Pacific, adopted private clouds for crafting optimal computers, data analysis, and development environments to suit the region's rules. The current innovation is that SMEs in IT and ITeS buy private clouds that provide enterprise-class solutions to accommodate the needs of their clients. This encourages rapid growth, enhances the delivery of services, and protects data, which allows enterprises to address the constantly changing environment.

Some of the significant private cloud vendors are Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), VMware (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), HPE (US), Cisco (US), and SAP (Germany).

