Midwest Oil And Gas Operators Gain Boost In Emissions Compliance With New Alliance

Houston, Texas (14 August 2024) – Fluenta, a global leader in developing ultrasonic sensing to measure flare gas, is enhancing its customer offering by appointing Pioneer Industrial as its exclusive Partner in twelve US states. With new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regulations set to come into force before the end of this year, Fluenta's flare gas measurement solutions offer a vital piece of the jigsaw in ensuring compliance.

The launch of MethaneSat earlier this year, alongside an increased focus on flare emissions, is shining a spotlight on operators around the world. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with multiple federal bodies, including the BLM, is taking the lead in ensuring that all elements of energy production minimise their environmental impact. Pivotal to this is the accurate measurement of flare gas and the application of the latest understandings around combustion efficiency and methane slip.

To deliver their class-leading solutions, Fluenta has completed the appointment of channel partners throughout the USA with the final addition of Pioneer Industrial Corp., a leading provider of industrial solutions. This partnership spans twelve key states: Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Western Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Operators in these states now have access to Fluenta's innovative flare gas measurement technology and Pioneer's established support network. This collaboration ensures operators can accurately measure and report emissions, supporting their efforts to comply with these evolving regulations. With local market representation, operators receive timely and knowledgeable support tailored to their specific needs.

Julian Dudley-Smith, Managing Director of Fluenta, stated,“Partnering with Pioneer Industrial Corp. allows us to better support operators in the Midwest with advanced flare gas measurement solutions. Pioneer's deep industry knowledge and robust service infrastructure align perfectly with our mission to help operators comply with stringent environmental regulations and drive decarbonization efforts.”

Chris Gugler, Director of Environmental, Process and Safety Instrumentation Division at Pioneer Industrial Corp., added,“This collaboration marks a significant step towards offering our customers top-tier solutions to meet evolving environmental standards. We are committed to helping the region's oil, gas, and petrochemical industries achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining operational excellence.”

With the climate emergency ongoing and the upcoming UN COP conference likely to bring renewed pledges to limit methane emissions and increase investment support, this partnership is timely and crucial.

To learn more about the BLM rule coming into effect in December this year, visit Fluenta or for support with accurate flare gas measurement, reach out to Pioneer Industrial Corporation .

Caption: Fluenta are leading the development of high CO2 ultrasonic measurement with their new FlarePhase transducers, shown here being tested at IPT in Brazil.

