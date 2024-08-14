Discover Creative Bliss: Peace And Pottery Launches New Pottery Classes Wilmington NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, North Carolina -

Peace and Pottery has announced it will now offer new pottery classes and workshops. The student-owned studio, run by Brianna Torres, aims to provide creative and therapeutic activities for the Wilmington community. Brianna, a 21-year-old student at UNCW, opened the studio to share her passion for pottery and promote mental awareness.

Brianna's love for pottery started in her junior year of high school. She began with a small studio in her garage, which eventually grew into a more professional space. Her dedication to pottery led to the creation of Peace and Pottery, now offering a wide range of classes and workshops.







The studio currently offers classes for both beginners and advanced students. The Beginner 90-Minute Wheel Class is a one-time session for those looking to try pottery or cross it off their bucket list. Priced at $60, this class introduces participants to the basics of pottery making.

For those who prefer painting, the Paint Your Own Pottery sessions allow customers to choose pre-made pottery pieces and personalize them with their own designs. This hour-long session gives participants a chance to express themselves creatively in a relaxed setting and is very affordable.

The Drippy Mug Workshop is perfect for anyone wanting to improve their glazing skills. In this 90-minute workshop priced at $55, participants learn how to glaze their own drippy mugs.

The studio also offers Pottery, Wine, and a Good Time sessions, which mix pottery painting with a casual, social atmosphere. Participants can choose a pottery piece, enjoy wine, and paint in a laid-back environment.

For those who want to dive deeper into pottery, longer courses are available. The 3-Week Wheel Course and the 6-Week Wheel Course provide a comprehensive introduction to pottery, from centering to trimming. These courses cost $125 and $225 respectively and are scheduled on different days to accommodate various schedules.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings to the Wilmington community," said Brianna Torres, owner of Peace and Pottery. "These new classes and workshops are designed to be both educational and therapeutic. Our goal is to provide a space where people can explore their creativity while also finding a moment of peace."

The studio also has an online shop in development, where customers will eventually be able to purchase pottery products. Besides offering classes, Peace and Pottery highlights the therapeutic benefits of pottery. Brianna strongly supports mental health and aims to create a healing space through her work.

"Pottery has been a significant part of my life and has helped me in many ways," Brianna added. "I hope to extend that benefit to others in the community. We believe that creating art can be a powerful way to improve mental well-being."

For those interested in Pottery Classes Wilmington NC , Peace and Pottery is about more than just creating art; it's about building a community. The studio welcomes people of all ages and skill levels. Whether it's a family activity, a date night, or a personal retreat, the studio has options to suit various needs.

Located at 200 Willard St., Wilmington, NC, the studio is open from 2 PM to 5 PM on Thursdays, 11 AM to 5 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 PM to 5 PM on Sundays.

The Peace and Pottery website provides a detailed overview of the studio's offerings and allows users to book Pottery Classes Wilmington NC online. Visitors can navigate through options such as Home, Book Online, Shop, About, Portfolio, Gallery, Contact, and Blog.

For more information about the pottery classes offered in Wilmington, NC, individuals can visit the Peace and Pottery website. They can also reach out via phone at 910-619-1483 or through email at ....

Peace and Pottery continues to be a valuable resource for creativity and mental wellness in Wilmington, offering a variety of activities that cater to both beginners and more experienced pottery enthusiasts. For a closer look at the services, visit their offerings page. [source ]

