Veterans For America First Endorses Angie Wong For Republican Executive District Committeewoman In Miami, Florida

- Butch Conz, Founder of Veterans for America FirstMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The REAL Veterans for America First proudly announces its endorsement of Angie Wong for Executive District Committee Woman, District 17 in Miami, Florida. Angie Wong, a distinguished patriot, accomplished journalist, loving mother and wife, and ardent supporter of President Donald J. Trump, is one of our own. She has shown unwavering dedication to the veteran community and has proven herself to be a true champion of American values.Angie's commitment to serving others is reflected in her role as a board member of the National Veterans Parade in Washington, D.C., and her advocacy for military veterans and their families. As an executive of Veterans for America First, Angie has been instrumental in launching critical programs that support our nation's heroes. One such initiative, "Save a Vet with a Pet," trains rescue dogs from shelters, giving them a new lease on life and pairing them with veterans struggling with PTSD. This program not only saves these animals from euthanasia but also provides veterans with much-needed companionship and emotional support.In addition, Angie has played a pivotal role in the development of "Team Vet," a program that secures sponsorships to cover the costs for veterans and their families to attend sporting events at no expense. This initiative, available at , enhances the well-being of our veterans by offering them memorable experiences with their loved ones."Angie Wong has been instrumental in exposing federal felons and criminal activity by those who falsely claim legitimacy," said Veterans for America First National President, Butch Conz. "Her tireless efforts to protect the integrity of our community and defend against those who misuse social media to destroy reputations, steal identities, and intimidate individuals are commendable."As the founder of Operation Bullyproof , Angie has taken a stand against the misuse of social media and SEO tools used to harass, silence, and intimidate citizens. Her work ensures that individuals who have been targeted by false information and malicious campaigns are protected and supported.Reflecting on her work with Veterans for America First, Angie said, "It has been an incredible journey working with the founders of the REAL Veterans for America First, Butch and Eilleen Conz. They embody the spirit, the heart, and the fight of the American people. I am proud to have their endorsement and to stand alongside them as we rid our community of the grifters looking to prey on Americans and our veteran community."Angie also emphasized the importance of recognizing the authentic Veterans for America First, noting, "There are counterfeit groups calling themselves Veterans for America First, offering bogus endorsements. This is the real organization, and other candidates for District 17 have not been officially endorsed.""Angie is a fighter for good and against evil. The 17th District Republicans could not pick a better person than Angie Wong," Conz added.Veterans for America First is confident that Angie Wong's dedication, experience, and unwavering commitment to the principles that make our nation great will make her an outstanding Republican Executive District Committee Woman for District 17. We are proud to endorse her candidacy and look forward to her continued leadership.About Veterans for America FirstVeterans for America First is a national organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the rights and welfare of America's veterans. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization works to provide veterans with the resources and support they need to thrive.

