Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.34 billion in 2023 to $10.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of NHL, advancements in diagnostics, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, clinical research and drug development, improved survival rates.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapy innovations, precision medicine approaches, increasing awareness and early detection.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market

The high prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to propel the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market going forward. It is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. The prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma refers to the number of individuals in a population who are currently diagnosed with or living with the condition at a specific time. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment helps improve outcomes for individuals already diagnosed with the condition by targeting and managing the cancer cells.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market include Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Major companies operating in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market are increasing their focus on introducing advanced immunotherapies, such as Epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY), to gain a competitive edge in the market. Epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY) is an investigational subcutaneous immunotherapy designed to target CD20-expressing B-cell malignancies, showing promising results in clinical trials, particularly in relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Segments:

1) By Type: B-Cell Lymphoma, T-Cell Lymphoma

2) By Treatment: Surgery, Stem Cell Transplant, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Definition

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system characterized by the abnormal growth of white blood cells. It is a form of cancer that develops in the immune system component of the body's lymphatic system, which is responsible for battling infection.

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market size , non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market drivers and trends, non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market major players, non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) competitors' revenues, non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market positioning, and non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market growth across geographies. The non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Security Global Market Report 2024



Application Security Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube