SRS Web Solutions Makes The Inc. 5000 For The Second Time In 2024 With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 300% Percent

SRS Web Solutions ranks on the 2024 5000 list, celebrating rapid growth and recognition for its innovative healthcare solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that SRS Web Solutions ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Ranking in the INC 5000 list for the second time is a testament to our commitment, dedication, and hard work. Our entire team has worked relentlessly to offer excellence to our clients. We are grateful for the recognition and look forward to truly revolutionizing the dental industry. I am incredibly proud of my team and excited for what's next on our journey”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“Being ranked twice in the INC 5000 list is no joke. When I look back, it gives me immense joy to see how far we have come. The journey is far from being over, but I believe milestones like these make us pause and truly embrace the talent and teamwork that brought us here. This achievement truly belongs to my team and I am looking forward to achieving more successes together!”SRS Web Solutions,SRS Web Solutions Inc. was developed with a focus on healthcare technology to address the shortcomings of outdated processes, and communication gaps across departments. The company's primary platforms, Caretap and mConsent, place a high emphasis on empowering office staff to move away from administrative activities for a more customer-centric experience.Caretap is a software engineered to streamline processes and eliminate the workload for home care agencies, caretakers and staff. Trusted by 15000+ caregivers, Caretap is 100% HIPPA and DHS compliant. The secure, cloud-based software has saved agencies thousands of dollars, improved productivity, and reduced billing time by 50%.mConsent is a full-service patient engagement platform currently used by over 5 million patients across the United States. An average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and garnering positive reviews. mConsent's philosophy is to revolutionize the dental industry, one practice at a time.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

