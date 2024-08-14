Virtuix Announces Launch Date For Omni One

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Games on Omni One

Playing on Omni One

Omni One Logo

Omni One will officially launch on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, following a successful beta and positive feedback from hundreds of early users.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtuix, the developer of the“Omni One” full-body VR gaming system, is thrilled to announce that Omni One will officially launch on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Following the successful shipment of hundreds of beta units and receiving enthusiastic feedback from early users, Virtuix is pleased to conclude its preorder phase, having secured over 3,000 preorders.Omni One went through an extensive six-month beta phase, during which over 200 beta users provided invaluable insights. Virtuix is now ready to deliver their state-of-the-art gaming system to consumers. Omni One provides a full-body virtual reality experience, featuring a proprietary 360-degree treadmill that enables players to physically walk, run, crouch, and jump in all directions. The system includes a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset and a dedicated game store stocked with more than 50 titles optimized for Omni One.“With the official launch date set for September 10, we're eager to welcome gamers into the Omni One community,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix.“The overwhelmingly positive reactions from our beta users have fueled our excitement, and we can't wait to launch Omni One and transform the gaming experience for players of all ages.”As the launch date approaches, Virtuix continues to add a new game a week to its ever expanding game store. Customers who preordered Omni One can anticipate receiving their units shortly after the launch date. To stay updated on all things Omni One and to learn more about the launch, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" virtui .About Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of“Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact:Lauren PremoHead of Marketing, Virtuix...Caroline Gill / Carter DotsonStride PR for Virtuix... / ...

