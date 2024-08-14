IO-Link Global Market 2024 To Reach $32.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IO-link market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.43 billion in 2023 to $13.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial automation trends, demand for data integration, maintenance efficiency, flexible manufacturing requirements, cost-effective sensor integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The IO-link market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry 40 implementation, rising demand for condition monitoring, integration with IIoT platforms, increased focus on energy efficiency, growing complexity of manufacturing processes.

Growth Driver Of The IO-Link Market

The increase in the penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to propel the growth of the IO-Link market going forward. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of interconnected devices, both digital and mechanical, as well as people, animals, or objects that are assigned unique identifiers (UIDs) and can communicate with each other over a network without the need for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IO-Link provides real-time communication, remote configuration, and diagnostics of sensors and actuators using the Internet of Things (IoT).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the IO-link market include Siemens AG, Hans Truck GmbH And Co KG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation.

Major companies in the IO-Link market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as the G3 IO-Link Master to provide customers with a cost-effective solution for smart and analog sensor connectivity. A Class A IO-Link master refers to a port class that provides a point-to-point connection between an IO-Link master and an IO-Link device (sensor or actuator) using an unshielded three-core cable.

Segments:

1) By Component: IO-Link Master, IO-Link Devices, Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads, Other Components

2) By Application: Machine Tool, Handling And Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics

3) By Industry Vertical: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the IO-Link market in 2023. The regions covered in the IO-Link market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

IO-Link Market Definition

IO-Link refers to an open standard communication link for sensors and actuators in industrial automation. It offers a point-to-point connection and provides a standard interface between the control system and the sensors and actuators, which simplifies integration, configuration, and maintenance processes.

IO-Link Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IO-Link Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IO-link market size, IO-link market drivers and trends, IO-link market major players, IO-link competitors' revenues, IO-link market positioning, and IO-link market growth across geographies. The IO-link market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

