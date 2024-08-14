Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market Worth $20.9 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Access (Open RAN) is estimated to be worth USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and USD 20.9 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Browse in-depth TOC on " Open Access Network (Open RAN) Market "





Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2024-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By offering (hardware, software, service), network deployment (public networks, private networks), frequency band (Sub-6GHz, mmWave, other frequency bands), and deployment phase (brownfield, greenfield) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir (US), Huawei Technologies (China), HPE (US), Broadcom (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Viavi Solutions (US), Juniper Networks (US), Amdocs (US), Wind River Systems (US), Rakuten (Japan), Comba Telecom (China), Intel (US), Radisys (US), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Airspan Networks (US), Picocom (England), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), Celona (US), Globalstar (US), DeepSig (US), Cohere Technologies (US), Verana Networks (US), Digis Squared (UK), Parallel Wireless (US), Baicells Technologies (China), Gigatera (US)

The Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market is being transformed due to several key factors reshaping the telecom industry. To improve network robustness, decrease dependence on traditional vendors, and improve operational flexibility while reducing costs, operators are largely adopting open RAN solutions. This market covers type of offerings, network deployment, frequency bands, and deployment phases. Offerings range from essential hardware components like base stations to software managing virtualized functionalities, along with various services such as consultancy and maintenance solutions. Network deployment covers public networks and private networks. Frequency bands include sub-6GHz for broad coverage and mmWave for high-speed, low-latency connections. Deployment phases consist of brownfield integrations into existing networks and greenfield deployments establishing entirely new networks.

Based on frequency band, Sub-6GHz segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Sub-6GHz segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period. The demand for sub-6GHz frequencies has increased due to its extensive coverage capabilities, making it important for delivering connectivity across different environments. Moreover, their ability to propagate over long distances and penetrate obstacles effectively ensures reliable connectivity. It provides support for mobile broadband, IoT, and industrial use cases. Moreover, the investment and deployment of sub-6GHz spectrum bands have increased due to the global availability and regulatory support, strengthening its position in open RAN ecosystem.

Based on the deployment phase, the brownfield segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Brownfield deployment is a strategic approach in which open RAN equipment is seamlessly integrated into an existing telecom infrastructure. Transitioning from traditional, single-vendor, closed RAN systems to a disaggregated RAN architecture, open RAN promotes using equipment from various vendors that comply with open interfaces and standards, encouraging competition and ensuring interoperability. Brownfield deployment helps operators to choose from different equipment suppliers without overhauling their entire networks. Using brownfield deployment is a feasible choice for operators who want to switch to open RAN without causing big disruptions. It's expected to become more popular as the Open RAN Market grows and gets better.

North America is estimated to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

North America focuses on innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency in mobile network setups contributing to rapid growth of Open RAN. This trend enables operators to choose the best solutions from various vendors instead of relying on just one. In the US, Dish Network supports the deployment of open RAN. In Canada, companies like Bell Canada and Rogers Communications are working towards upgradation of their networks using open RAN. Key players in this market include established giants like Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung and start-ups, such as Mavenir and Parallel Wireless. Open RAN brings benefits like flexible network design, cost reduction through competition, and fostering innovation in the telecom industry.

Top Key Companies in Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market:

The major vendors covered in the Open RAN Market are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir (US), Huawei Technologies (China), HPE (US), Broadcom (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Viavi Solutions (US), Juniper Networks (US), Amdocs (US), Wind River Systems (US), Rakuten (Japan), Comba Telecom (China), Intel (US), Radisys (US), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Airspan Networks (US), Picocom (England), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), Celona (US), Globalstar (US), DeepSig (US), Cohere Technologies (US), Verana Networks (US), Digis Squared (UK), Parallel Wireless (US), Baicells Technologies (China), Gigatera (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Open RAN Market.

