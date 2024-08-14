(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of DexCom, (NASDAQ: DXCM ) ("DexCom").

On July 25, 2024, after the closed, DexCom announced disappointing results for its second quarter of 2024 and slashed full year revenue guidance from $4.35 billion to $4 billion-$4.05 billion. In addressing the results, DexCom stated that the company's "execution did not meet [its] high standards," and that DexCom lowered its full year 2024 guidance due to "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality."

On this news, DexCom's stock price fell over 40%, from a close of $107.85 on July 25, 2024 to a close of $64.00 on July 26, 2024.

If you are a DexCom investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected] . You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LL prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.

The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).

For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP , please visit .



CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP