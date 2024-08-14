Folding Furniture Market Report 2024: Value Expected To Reach $16.33 Billion By 2032 With Asia Pacific Emerging As A Key Hub For Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Furniture market Report by Application Type Distribution channel Material Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Folding Furniture Market is set to experience substantial growth over the next decade, forecasted to elevate from its current valuation of US$ 7.80 billion in 2023 to surpass US$ 16.33 billion by 2032. This market demonstrates an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.55% from 2024 to 2032, reflecting an increasing demand for space-saving and multifunctional furniture solutions across the globe.
Main factors propelling this market forward include the acceleration of urbanization and the heightened necessity for flexible furnishing options. As living spaces shrink in urban centers, consumers are turning to folding furniture that delivers both functionality and style, without consuming unnecessary space.
The high cost of real estate further incentivizes consumers to optimize their living spaces, which significantly contributes to the rising demand for folding furniture. Complementing these trends, the move towards remote working arrangements has also stimulated the market, with a growing need for adaptable and portable furniture suitable for home office environments.
Asia Pacific Market: A Thriving Hub for Folding Furniture
The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion in the folding furniture market due to several contributing factors such as urbanization, increasing incomes, and a shift towards compact living solutions, particularly in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. This regional market's growth is bolstered by enhancements in e-commerce and logistics, which improve market accessibility and offer valuable opportunities for both manufacturers and retailers.
Folding Furniture Company Analysis
The Global Folding Furniture Market comprises several key players who are consistently contributing to market growth through product innovation, strategic expansions, and partnerships. Various initiatives and developments by leading furniture companies are highlighted, showing active market engagement and anticipating consumers' evolving needs. This includes new showrooms, product displays, and the extension of product lines to cater to a diverse range of consumer preferences.
Key Players Analysis: Overview, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insight
Flexsteel Industries Dorel Industries Lifetime Brands Home Depot Bassett Furniture Industries La-Z-Boy Leggett & Platt Haverty Furniture Hooker Furnishings IKEA
Type - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints
Tables Chairs Sofas Beds Others
Application - Market Breakup in 2 Viewpoints
Distribution Channel - Market Breakup in 4 Viewpoints
Supermarkets & Hypermarket Specialty Stores E-commerce Others
Material - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints
Metal Wood Plastic Glass Others
Geography - Market Breakup of 25 countries
North America
Europe
France Germany Italy Spain United Kingdom Belgium Netherlands Turkey
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Thailand Malaysia Indonesia New Zealand
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates
