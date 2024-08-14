(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artificial Turf is growing due to an increasing focus on eco-friendly synthetic turf solutions. Manufacturers are more and more integrating recycled materials, like reclaimed plastics, into their products. Austin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Artificial Turf Market Share is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.



Dow Dupont

Sport Group

Tigerturf

Matrix Turf

Tarkett

Shaw Industries

Victoria PLC

Controlled Products

Urbanization and Limited Green Space Drive Market Growth With artificial turf market growth in urban areas and less natural grass space, artificial turf is becoming a convenient way to keep green spaces in cities. The capacity to be set up in small spaces like rooftop gardens, balconies, and indoor facilities enables urban areas to add green, attractive areas that improve their appearance and usefulness without requiring large amounts of land or water. The adaptability of artificial turf in urban areas helps deal with limited space issues by offering a low-maintenance, eco-friendly option to natural grass, leading to more dynamic and enjoyable city environments. For instance, in 2023, Royal Grass introduced the UrbanGreen Pro series to cater to busy urban environments, increasing their range of products. This grassland includes new materials that improve its durability and visual attractiveness, making it perfect for city parks and commercial properties. Moreover, improvements in artificial turf technology are greatly boosting its performance, longevity, and aesthetic appeal. Advancements in fiber technology now feature enhanced UV protection, which aids in preserving the color and strength of the turf during extended sun exposure. Advanced shock absorption technologies aim to lower the chances of injury and enhance player safety. Furthermore, progress in infill materials also aids in creating a more authentic sensation and improved drainage. Hybrid systems, mixing natural grass with synthetic fibers, are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide the advantages of both materials creating a lifelike playing surface while maintaining the resilience of artificial turf. For instance, in 2024, Polytan launched the Polytan LigaTurf collection, which features a blend of natural and synthetic fibers due to hybrid technology. This system provides better shock absorption and UV resistance, with a natural appearance and feel, suitable for sports and recreational use.

Market Size in 2023 USD 4.02 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.09 billion CAGR 6.72% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The rising sports industry drives the artificial turf market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

By Material

Polyethylene materials held the largest market share and held a revenue share of around 43.45% in 2023. The increased popularity of the products in end-user applications can be attributed to their superior qualities like durability, softness, and resilience.

The artificial turf market's increasing demand for nylon is because of its outstanding durability, resilience, and performance features. Nylon fibers have a reputation for being strong and durable, which makes them suitable for busy places and demanding sports activities. This material also provides outstanding UV protection and color retention, preserving the turf's look and strength for an extended period.

By Application

In the application segment sports segment held the largest market share around 62.63% in 2023. The rise in young people engaging in outdoor sports worldwide has led to a demand for new stadiums and sports fields, resulting in industry expansion.

Moreover, the commercial segment held the second largest share. Artificial turfs are commonly used in public gardens, walkways, amusement parks, and hotels for various commercial purposes. Increasing commercial developments worldwide are expected to drive market expansion. Anticipated growth of the artificial turf industry is expected to rise due to urban development in key areas and an increasing number of commercial playgrounds.

Regional Landscape:

Europe held the largest market share in the artificial turf market about 46.87% in 202 because of a mix of reasons like increased need for sports facilities, strict environmental laws, and substantial funding for both public and private amenities. The area's rich sports tradition and the organization of big sports competitions lead to significant investments in artificial turf for stadiums, practice fields, and leisure spaces. A European Commission report states that European nations have put significant work into improving sports facilities, with a major focus on investing in high-quality artificial turf systems. Furthermore, strict environmental laws in Europe, such as the European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan, encourage the adoption of eco-friendly and low-upkeep options like synthetic grass, thus aiding in its expansion. Europe's status as the leading market for artificial turf is strengthened by a mix of factors, as well as technological advancements and rising use in sports and landscaping.

Recent Developments



In 2023: AstroTurf increased its footprint in the Middle East through the creation of a new regional office and distribution center. This action is intended to take advantage of the increasing need for synthetic grass in the area and enhance its market position. In 2023: Royal Grass made a new investment in a distribution center in Asia to enhance delivery speed and customer support in the fast-expanding Asia-Pacific region. This growth aids in their goal to increase market reach and meet the growing need for high-quality synthetic grass products.

Key Takeaways:



The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth due to urbanization, infrastructure investments, Major players in the artificial turf market, including FieldTurf, Tarkett Sports, Shaw Sports Turf, and Polytan, are expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

