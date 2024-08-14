Latent AI Named To Constellation Shortlist For Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Best-Of-Breed Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Latent AI is included in the Constellation ShortListTM for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Best-of-Breed Platforms in Q3 2024.

- Jags Kandasamy, Co-founder and CEO of Latent AIPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latent AI , the foremost provider of Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) solutions at the edge, has been recognized and included in the Constellation ShortListTM for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Best-of-Breed Platforms in Q3 2024. The technology vendors and service providers featured in this program fulfill important transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.The Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) offers organizations a unified workflow to optimize and secure AI models for various hardware targets. This streamlines the process of developing, testing, and deploying edge AI. LEIP optimizes compute, energy consumption, and memory use on edge devices, speeding up AI deployment and updates in the field. It allows organizations to respond to any problem with any AI model on any device using a modular open system architecture (MOSA), enabling plug-and-play integration and consumption of AI capabilities from government and industry partners.Key features include:- End-to-end workflow: Modular tooling streamlines all stages of the ML lifecycle, including design, testing, integration, deployment, and monitoring.- Benchmarking and optimization: Preconfigured hardware-model combinations that accelerate model optimization, enabling rapid exploration of trade-offs between size, accuracy, and power consumption.- Standardized runtime: Generates highly optimized runtime engine for efficient model execution and deployment.- Security and provenance: Incorporates security features and data provenance tracking to protect sensitive information.- Rapid deployment: Offers tools for quickly updating models in the field, such as the Ruggedized Toolkit for over-the-air updates.“Being recognized on a Constellation ShortListTM is a testament to our dedication to empowering organizations with AI-driven innovation,” said Jags Kandasamy, Co-founder and CEO of Latent AI.“Latent AI takes great pride in harnessing our expertise in MLOps and AI optimization to pioneer cutting-edge solutions that deliver exceptional performance, scalability, and security for edge AI and built at the speed of innovation.”“As buyers look to find cost savings amidst an era of exponential efficiency, Constellation's ShortLists help separate the signal from the marketing noise,” said R“Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research.“Our analysts have taken the time to look at vendors who are delivering on value as well as the pace of innovation that our clients expect.”Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.Download a copy of the Constellation ShortListTM at Constellationr, or visit Latentai for more information.About Latent AILatent AI, Inc. is a leading expert in edge AI, specializing in simplifying the complex process of implementing AI on any device. Established in 2018, Latent AI's cutting-edge developer platform is trusted by both government and commercial organizations looking to revolutionize their operations by harnessing the power of AI at the edge. Our tools empower developers to rapidly build secure, adaptive models and seamlessly update them in the field or lab. For more information on how we help organizations create better and safer AI more quickly, please visit latentai.DisclaimerConstellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

