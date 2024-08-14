For The Second Time, Taazaa Inc. Makes The Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 183%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taazaa Makes 5000 List for 2024

HUDSON, OHIO, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Taazaa Inc. ranks No. 2,778 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a clear indicator of the progress we've made and the value we provide to our clients," says Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa. He adds, "We're committed to sustaining this momentum and furthering our impact in the industry.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”ABOUT TAAZAATaazaa means“fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa .

