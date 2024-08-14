ANY.RUN Reveals Expert Tips On Investigating Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, has shared a series of expert tips designed to help cybersecurity professionals effectively investigate and respond to new and evolving cybersecurity threats.

Why monitoring emergency threats is crucial

Emerging threats represent evolving cybersecurity risks that are particularly difficult to defend against due to their innovative attack methods and the lack of existing intelligence. These threats often exploit newly discovered vulnerabilities, use advanced evasion techniques, and continually evolve to outsmart traditional security measures.

Expert tips on investigating emerging threats

ANY actively monitors emerging threats and has recently released a comprehensive guide on how to investigate them using Threat Intelligence Lookup .

The guide includes key tips on how to:

● Discover phishing domains: ANY shares search queries that can be used to gather domains and URLs used in phishing campaigns. Using the recent Tycoon 2FA campaign, which abused Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) accounts, as an example, users can learn to analyze similar threats.

● Search for new samples with YARA rules: Researchers show how to collect malware samples via YARA Search in TI Lookup using the example of DeerStealer malware

● Track evolving malware using TTPs: By using TTP identifiers in TI Lookup, cybersecurity professionals can discover fresh samples of active threats.

For more expert tips on investigating emerging threats, be sure to visit ANY's blog .

Why it matters

For many organizations, the ability to quickly and accurately investigate cybersecurity threats can mean the difference between a minor incident and a major breach.

By following the tips and best practices provided by ANY, cybersecurity teams can enhance their threat detection and response capabilities, ensuring they are better prepared to face the evolving threat landscape.

About ANY

ANY supports over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals globally with its cutting-edge sandbox and threat intelligence tools. Specializing in malware analysis for both Windows and Linux systems, ANY's platform delivers fast, detailed insights, empowering users to detect, analyze, and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats with confidence.

